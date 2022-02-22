Skip to main content

UConn, Villanova Headline Big Day of Men’s College Hoops

Plus, the Champions League continues with Chelsea and Juventus in action.

Amazingly, we’re a week away from March. And what better way to get prepped for March Madness than a huge college hoops slate such as tonight’s? With big games on tap in the Big East and Big Ten along with a fun mid-major clash out West, it’s the type of night a college hoops junkie like me loves to take in while sitting on the couch for several hours and locking in on all the action.

Also on tap today, there’s a pair of round of 16 matches in the Champions League and the NHL’s best team in action.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Villanova at UConn

The headliner for a huge night in men’s college basketball is this Big East clash between two teams vying for high seeding in the NCAA tournament. The No. 8 Wildcats and No. 21 Huskies currently sit in second and third, respectively, in the conference standings behind only Providence, a team Villanova beat last week.

If you think UConn coach Dan Hurley gets fired up for a normal game, watch what he does tonight. I’d pay to watch a feed of this game that is simply just a camera following Hurley around for 40 minutes. It’s one of the biggest home games for the Huskies since their last men’s national championship in 2014.

8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: Juventus at Villarreal | Unai Emery’s Villarreal side has played inspired soccer recently, outscoring its last four opponents 9–1 and taking a point against Real Madrid last weekend. Meanwhile, Juve has been in better form of late after what SI’s Jonathan Wilson called a “miserable” start to the 2021–22 campaign. 3 p.m. ET, TUDN/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Michigan State at Iowa | Michigan State has stumbled lately, losing four of five games to fall out of contention in the Big Ten title race. But anyone who knows college hoops knows not to count out a Tom Izzo team when it gets close to March. Can the Spartans go on the road and knock off No. 25 Iowa, which is led by one of the nation’s top scorers in Keegan Murray? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers | One of the many reasons for the Panthers’ special season: the play of Sam Bennett, who has ditched the “underachiever” label and has become an essential piece of the puzzle for the contenders. Bennett and the Panthers play host to a Nashville team fighting for a spot in the playoffs with two months to go in the regular season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s CBB: San Diego State at Boise State | Everyone this time of year is searching for that Cinderella team to help them win their bracket pool. Here’s a chance to scout two potential contenders. Both clubs are in the field in SI’s most recent bracket update and sport elite defenses. 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Champions League: Lille at Chelsea

As SI’s Jonathan Wilson noted at the time of the draw, it’s hard to have imagined a more favorable round of 16 draw for Chelsea than Lille, which has toiled in the middle of the Ligue 1 table after breaking through to win the title a season ago. Lille won its group to advance to the knockout stage, but came out of one of the weaker groups and few have given them much of a chance against a Chelsea side currently in third in the Premier League. A surprise breakthrough today at Stamford Bridge could change that, though—that’s the beauty of the knockout stage.

3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

