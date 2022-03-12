Skip to main content

Virginia Tech Aims to Upset Duke in ACC Tournament Final

Plus, Suni Lee and Auburn face defending national champion Michigan in gymnastics.

As we reach the final day before Selection Sunday, plenty of questions remain for the men’s NCAA tournament bracket. Today’s conference tourney championship games—including the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12—should bring some clarity.

If you’d like some gravity-defying stunts to go along with your bracket busting, tune in this afternoon as the reigning NCAA champion Michigan women’s gymnastics team hosts Auburn and West Virginia to close out the regular season.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Men’s college basketball: Virginia Tech vs. Duke in ACC tournament final

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) reaches for a pass over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) during the second half of an ACC tournament semifinal game at Barclays Center.

After a surprising run to the conference championship game, including a 72–59 win against North Carolina on Friday, Virginia Tech sits right on the edge of the NCAA tournament field. A loss to No. 7 Duke would put the Hokies’ fate in the hands of the selection committee, but a win would lock up a spot in the Big Dance.

The Blue Devils have long been assured of a bid, but the relative difficulty of their road through March depends on the outcome of this game. A victory could boost them to a No. 2, but a loss likely consigns them to a No. 3.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Texas Tech vs. Kansas in Big 12 tournament final | The No. 6 Jayhawks could have a chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament if they get this win against the No. 14 Red Raiders. Texas Tech won the first meeting between these teams this season, but Kansas won the most recent on Jan. 25. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Creighton vs. Villanova in Big East tournament final | No. 8 Villanova will play in its first conference final in three seasons, while Creighton will look to avoid a repeat of last season’s championship game, in which the Bluejays suffered a blowout loss to Georgetown. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: UCLA vs. Arizona in Pac-12 tournament final | The No. 2 Wildcats have lost just three games all season, but one of those came against No. 13 UCLA back on Jan. 25. 9 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Women’s college gymnastics: Auburn vs. West Virginia vs. Michigan

No. 3 Michigan will host No. 5 Auburn and West Virginia in its final home meet of the season. The Wolverines won their first national championship last season, and they’ll look to defend their title this season led by a trio of strong seniors in Abby Brenner, Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik. Auburn features Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, who leads the nation on the balance beam.

4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

By Kate Yanchulis
