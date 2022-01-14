Warriors’ Big Week Continues With Road Test in Chicago

Welcome to the weekend! It’s a weekend that will be dominated by the first week of the NFL playoffs. But before that gets underway tomorrow, enjoy a great night of hoops in both college and the pros tonight. In the NBA, the Bulls and Warriors face off, while Ja Morant and Luka Dončić duel in Memphis. And in college, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I men’s or women’s hoops faces the defending national champs.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

A huge week for the NBA’s top teams continues tonight. The Bulls played the Nets on Wednesday, the Warriors visited the Bucks yesterday and now Chicago and Golden State face off in a battle between teams with two of the three best records in the sport at the season’s midpoint.

The backcourt showdown of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine vs. Steph Curry should be high-level action, and it’s hard to believe the Bulls won’t play better defensively than they did earlier this week, when the Nets torched them for 138 points. The United Center should be rocking for this one. Klay Thompson won’t play tonight for Golden State.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• PGA Tour: Sony Open | After winning last year’s Sony Open, Kevin Na is ahead of the pack after shooting 61 in the first round yesterday in Honolulu. Expect plenty of low scores this weekend. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Freiburg at Dortmund | This match between two top-four teams in the Bundesliga table is a good way to spend your afternoon. Dortmund star Erling Haaland returned from injury last weekend and could feature today. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at Colorado | The defending national champion Cardinal have a stiff test ahead tonight in Boulder against the undefeated Buffaloes. No. 22 Colorado is the only men’s or women’s D-I team that remains undefeated, and it upset No. 2 Stanford in this building a season ago. If CU pulls off the upset yet again, expect a big jump in the polls next week. 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies | The Grizzlies have now won 11 straight, continuing a remarkable season that has earned coach Taylor Jenkins SI’s midseason Coach of the Year award. Can Morant and the Grizz keep it going against Dončić and the Mavs? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: VCU at St. Bonaventure

Friday nights are usually quiet in men’s college hoops, but this is a good game to watch if you’re looking for a mid-major program to pick for a deep run come March. St. Bonaventure has struggled to live up to the considerable preseason hype but have an experienced unit that went dancing a season ago. Meanwhile, VCU has withstood a barrage of preseason injuries and is getting healthy at the right time, winning six straight since guard Ace Baldwin returned from an offseason Achilles injury. Plus, the Reilly Center at St. Bonaventure is one of the more unique environments in college hoops. Enjoy this one!

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.