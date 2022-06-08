Warriors, Celtics Head to Boston for Game 3

It’s time for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and I can’t wait.

The Finals are back in the city of Boston for the first time since 2010, and the energy tonight at TD Garden should be electric after two outstanding games in San Francisco.

Also on tonight’s docket: the start of the championship series at the Women’s College World Series, the defending champs of the WNBA in action and much more.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

What have we learned from the first two games of this series so far? The Celtics have shown the resolve that helped them turn around a season that started as a disappointment, using a huge comeback in Game 1 to steal a game on the road from the Warriors. But the Dubs are getting the shots they want for Stephen Curry and adjusted well in Game 2 to help slow the Celtics offense, evening the series as it heads to Boston. So who has the edge tonight? SI’s Michael Pina thinks going small could help the Celtics match up with the Warriors defensively, though Chris Herring pointed out the lift that Gary Payton II gave Golden State in Game 2 as a potential x-factor.

9 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics | The defending champion Sky have won five of six and look like a real contender to repeat thanks to an incredibly balanced scoring attack that features eight players averaging between 7.9 and 13.8 points per game. A good example of this balance: When Chicago knocked off the Mystics earlier this season, six players scored in double figures, and Candace Parker posted the second triple double of her career. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox | Expect a pitchers’ duel in this one. Tony Gonsolin has quietly had a remarkable start to the season for the Dodgers, pitching to a 6–0 record and 1.59 ERA thus far. Meanwhile, the addition of Johnny Cueto has been excellent since being thrust into the White Sox rotation. 8:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

• Portland Thorns at San Diego Wave | San Diego sits atop the NWSL standings so far behind a torrid start to the season for Alex Morgan, who has scored eight goals in seven games for the Wave. That includes a 90th-minute equalizer last time out against Kansas City. Can she keep up her impressive play tonight against Christine Sinclair and the Thorns? 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

College softball: Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Women’s College World Series’ championship series is here, a best-of-three showdown in Oklahoma City between two bitter rivals. Oklahoma’s ridiculous 57–3 record and critical mass of run-rule victories this season puts the Sooners in rare air among the most dominant teams the sport has ever seen. On the other side, Texas is one of the three teams to have beaten the Sooners earlier this season and has survived three straight elimination games to get to this point.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.