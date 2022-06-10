Celtics Go For 3–1 Lead vs. Warriors

Oklahoma won the Women’s College World Series last night, wrapping up a historic season with a few more monster home runs to win the national championship for the second straight season.

But tonight is headlined by what could be a decisive Game 4 in the NBA Finals, where the Warriors look to avoid falling behind 3–1 in the series and the Celtics go for full control. Plus, the start of the super regionals in college baseball and a WNBA showdown are worth tuning in for.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

53 combined points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won the Celtics their first home Finals game since 2010, as the Celtics pulled away in a decisive fourth quarter to take a 2–1 series lead heading into Game 4. Now, all eyes turn to how healthy Stephen Curry is after the Warriors’ star left late in Game 3. Without Curry at his best, it’s hard to see Golden State winning this series. We’ll see tonight whether the Celtics can take a commanding 3–1 lead or if the Dubs can even the series before it heads back to the Bay.

9 p.m. ET, ABC

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun | There's revenge on the line in this Friday night showdown between two of the WNBA's best. Last year, the Sky knocked the top-seeded Sun out of the playoffs in stunning fashion before going on to win the league title. Can Jonquel Jones and the Sun exorcize some of those demons and keep pace with the Aces at the top of the standings? 7 p.m. ET, Twitter

• Concacaf Nations League: Grenada at U.S. | The USMNT's two strong friendly performances against Morocco and Uruguay last week should be seen as positive signs in the team's preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. Now, the Americans kick off the Concacaf Nations League competition tonight against Grenada, which SI's Brian Straus argues doesn't come at a great time for the U.S. in its preparation to play some of the best teams in the world. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN

• Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants | Baseball's two best teams in the 2021 regular season haven't disappointed so far in '22, though the Giants predictably haven't quite kept up the incredible pace they set last season. That means this divisional battle should be a lot of fun, especially with Walker Buehler on the bump for the Dodgers. 10:15 p.m. ET, Sportsnet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Notre Dame at Tennessee

The NCAA baseball tournament is on to the super regionals, and this showdown headlines today’s four-game slate across the country. The Vols are the No. 1 overall seed after a ridiculous 56–7 season that included SEC regular-season and tournament championships. Meanwhile, Notre Dame won its regional despite having to travel to Statesboro, Ga., after not earning a national seed. Can the Irish’s big bats pull off an upset?

6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

