Warriors Go For Another Ring vs. Celtics

There’s nothing quite like the tension of a tied playoff hockey game, and that’s exactly what we got last night until André Burakovsky won it for the Avalanche early in overtime. Colorado’s 1–0 lead is exactly what they needed, but Game 1 certainly set the tone for a great Stanley Cup Final.

Tonight could mark the end of the NBA season… though not if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have their way. Game 6 between the Warriors and Celtics headlines a busy Thursday in the sports world.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

Jed Jacobsohn/AP

Is tonight the night Stephen Curry wins his fourth ring?

The Warriors are now just one win away from finishing off another NBA championship, completing the team’s reascent to the top of the NBA food chain. But a Golden State title is far from a given at this point, as the Dubs have to either win in a hostile environment in Boston tonight or find a way in Game 7 over the weekend. In a series full of twists and turns so far, the Celtics need to swing momentum back in their favor after Andrew Wiggins continued his marvelous postseason run with a huge Game 5 performance.

Will we celebrate a championship tonight? Or are these NBA playoffs destined to give us one more game?

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

U.S. Open | The first round of the U.S. Open is underway, hopefully providing a chance to focus on great golf while LIV Golf headlines continue to swirl daily. Gary Van Sickle previewed Round 1 and the rest of the Morning Read team is keeping you updated all day long, as Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among those who had early tee times today. All day, USA, 2 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty | Much of the talk about this year’s WNBA rookie class has surrounded Rhyne Howard, but Mystics newcomer Shakira Austin has also made an immediate impact. A gifted athlete at the center position, Austin had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Mercury and is a big reason for the Mystics’ strong start to the season. 7 p.m. ET, YES App/Monumental Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs | Joe Musgrove’s sparkling 7–0 record and 1.50 ERA through 11 starts this season has keyed the Padres in a bounceback campaign in 2022. He takes the mound today at Wrigley Field against the slumping Cubs, who’ll also have to deal with MVP candidate Manny Machado if they want to win this one. 2:20 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Angels at Mariners

Yes, the Angels may be in free-fall. But Shohei Ohtani is pitching (and hitting!) today, and that’s cause for celebration. Ohtani was the one who broke up Tyler Anderson’s no-hitter last night in the ninth inning against the Dodgers, lining a triple down the right field line with Anderson just two outs away from history. Now, he’ll take the ball against a Mariners team that seems to be treading water at the moment, looking to build off a great start last time out against the Red Sox when he went seven innings and allowed just one run.

10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/ROOT Sports NW/Bally Sports West, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.