Three Ranked Matchups Headline Busy Men’s CBB Slate

Georgia finally got over the hump. The Bulldogs exploded in the fourth quarter and won a thriller over Alabama to bring home their first title in 41 years. And with that, college football is over until late August, when Northwestern and Nebraska will ring in the new season in … Ireland.

Until then, enjoy what promises to be a fun sports calendar tonight. We’ve got three games between ranked teams in men’s college hoops, plus Ja Morant vs. Stephen Curry in the NBA.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men's college basketball: Auburn at Alabama

If you’re an Alabama fan, tonight either could brighten your spirits after last night’s loss or leave you even more sad. It’s the Iron Bowl on the hardwood, and it features a pair of ranked teams with high expectations. The No. 4 Tigers have Jabari Smith Jr., who SI’s Jeremy Woo believes should be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft. Smith and UNC transfer Walker Kessler form one of the best frontcourts in the sport, a dynamic pairing that makes the Tigers SEC favorites as conference play gets into full swing.

Meanwhile, No. 24 Alabama is coming off a stunning loss at Missouri over the weekend but already has great wins this season against Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee. Can they slay another giant tonight in Tuscaloosa?

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Texas Tech at Baylor | Coming off the biggest win of the Mark Adams era in Lubbock, No. 19 Texas Tech heads to Waco to take on the No. 1 Bears, one of just two remaining undefeated teams in college hoops. Can the Red Raiders’ elite defense keep them in it? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors | Even without fans in the stands due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the Raptors are making a surprising playoff push behind Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Can they topple the 30–9 Suns? 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN/Bally Sports Arizona, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Iowa State at Kansas | The surprising No. 15 Cyclones continue a brutal schedule stretch that has also featured games against Baylor, Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the first 10 days of 2022. It won’t get any easier against No. 9 Kansas. Expect a raucous environment at Allen Fieldhouse, where former Jayhawk and UNC head coach Roy Williams will be in attendance. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights | Three losses in four games to start January hasn’t been the best start to the new year for the Golden Knights, but they can get back on track tonight when they host Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant. Steph Curry. Oh, and Klay Thompson, too?

This game should be awesome. Thompson is finally back with the Warriors and suited up for the first time over the weekend since the 2019 NBA Finals. He made his presence felt, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes and throwing down a one-handed jam that got the Warriors crowd on its feet. Klay’s return is great for the NBA and great for the Warriors, who look like a favorite to win the NBA Finals as the season nears the halfway point. Meanwhile, Morant and the Grizzlies continue to raise their game, and matchups like this give them yet another opportunity to prove that they are among the league’s best teams.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.