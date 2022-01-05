Steph, Luka Face Off in Western Conference Showdown

So, we finally got an explanation from Brian Kelly about his “Southern” accent last night. It might have been the most entertaining part of an uncompetitive Texas Bowl. Now, we’re left with just one FBS game this season, the CFP title game between Alabama and Georgia. But don’t worry, we’ve got plenty on the docket tonight even without college football. Two of the NBA’s best scorers face off, plus a pair of ranked college hoops matchups and more.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

The Dubs still own the best record in the NBA after Monday night’s win over the Heat. Golden State won that game despite getting just 9 points on 3–17 shooting from Stephen Curry, instead relying on 32 points off the bench from Jordan Poole to get across the finish line. Poole won’t do that every night, but he’s been a key part of the resurgence of the Warriors this season even as Klay Thompson works to get back on the court. Can Golden State keep things rolling against Luka and the Mavs?

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Alabama at Florida | The SEC is wide open in men’s college hoops, and both these teams believe they have a shot to be in the mix at the top. Alabama has one of the most explosive backcourts in the U.S. and is coming off a huge win over Tennessee, while the Gators were slumping heading into Christmas and dealt with a COVID-19 pause right after the holiday. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers | Kyrie Irving makes his return for the Nets tonight in Indianapolis. The Pacers have been shorthanded of late due to COVID-19 protocols, but Kyrie’s presence alone makes this game worth watching. 7:30 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports Indiana, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins | The Penguins looked like they were making up for lost time in their first game back from the holiday pause, scoring eight goals (including six in the first period) in an 8–5 win over the Sharks. It’s a reminder of just how explosive this team can be. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Men’s CBB: Texas Tech at Iowa State | Iowa State just took its first loss of the season but still has been one of the sport’s biggest surprises in Year 1 under T.J. Otzelberger. Can they get on the board in Big 12 play against a scrappy Texas Tech bunch? 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Carabao Cup: Tottenham at Chelsea

The first leg of the League Cup semifinals is here with Chelsea hosting today’s match at Stamford Bridge amid controversy swirling around public comments made by Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku is back with the club in training, but we’ll see whether he takes the field today against a Tottenham side that hasn’t lost to an English club since the end of October.

2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

