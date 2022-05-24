Warriors Go for Sweep vs. Mavs

Another day, another blowout in this Celtics vs. Heat series, as the two best teams in the Eastern Conference keep trading haymakers to even things up at two games apiece. Things have been more one-sided out West, where the Warriors will sweep their way to the NBA Finals if they can beat the Mavericks tonight. That headlines tonight’s slate in the sports world, which also features a pair of Game 4s in the NHL playoffs and some MLB teams playing their best baseball of the season right now.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors are now just one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals, and the organization wouldn’t be back in this position without some of the savvy roster moves it made while the team retooled. Early in the playoffs, the name everyone talked about was Jordan Poole, who became the Warriors’ “third Splash Brother” and lifted Golden State past the Nuggets. But after Game 3 (and the thunderous dunk that came during it), Andrew Wiggins also joined the spotlight for the role he has filled for the Dubs. With a 3–0 lead, a trip back to the Finals feels inevitable. The biggest question left: How long can the Mavericks put up a fight?

9 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox | Two of the most disappointing teams in baseball in the season’s first month, both the Red Sox and White Sox have shown signs of turning it around lately. Boston has won five straight and eight of its last 10 behind a recent surge from Trevor Story and better work from a much-maligned pitching staff. Chicago is back over .500 after sweeping a doubleheader against the Yankees on Sunday. 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

• Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers | After a whopping 28 goals across three games, this series sets up for a critical Game 4 with Calgary looking to avoid a 3–1 deficit. But with Edmonton’s top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane firing on all cylinders right now, it won’t be easy to slow down this Oilers team. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres | Checking in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in SI’s most recent power rankings, the Padres and Brewers look like legit contenders for the NL pennant. But can MVP candidate Manny Machado propel this San Diego offense against one of the best pitchers in baseball in Corbin Burnes? 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

The Hurricanes have yet to lose at home or win on the road in the postseason. Will that change tonight? The Canes took the first two games of this series in Raleigh, but the Rangers won Game 3 behind elite play from Igor Shesterkin in goal. A win today would even things up, as this scrappy Rangers bunch continues to find ways to win even without a high-scoring offense this postseason. Madison Square Garden should be rocking for this one, and if it’s like the first three games of this series, it will be close late.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.