Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

The Mavs’ backcourt did all they could to keep up with the Warriors, but it wasn’t enough. They’ll need a win tonight to avoid going down 3–0. Also, the PGA Championship wraps up and it’s the final day in the Premier League season.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH:

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas backcourt got going on Friday night with Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson combining for 73 points. But after the Mavs got out to a big lead, the Warriors stormed back with a patented third quarter run for a 126–117 win. Dallas dropped the first two games in the last round before taking Games 3 and 4 at home. They’ll look to do the same in this series and it starts tonight.

9 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• PGA Championship: Final Round | After a cold and difficult third round yesterday, it should warm up a bit in Tulsa today. Who will take advantage of the conditions to claim the Wanamaker Trophy. 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix | Red Bull and Ferrari are setting up for a competitive season-long battle for the Constructor Championship. They’ll go at it again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 9 a.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

• English Premier League final matchday | With the league champion, relegation and a Champions League qualification spot still up in the air, it makes sense to be bouncing around to different matches today, which all start at the same time. Manchester City hosts Aston Villa, with a win clinching the title. Liverpool will have an eye on that one as Wolves visit Anfield. The Reds will be looking to pounce on any City slip up. Leeds travels to Brentford looking to avoid relegation by bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle. And Tottenham can secure a spot in next year’s Champions League with a win or tie at Norwich City. Arsenal will have to beat Everton at home to keep their chances alive. 11 a.m. ET, NBC, SYFY, CNBC, Golf, Peacock, watch on fuboTV

• Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The Lightning can go up 3–0 and continue their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup title with a win today. 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers | This series heads to Madison Square Garden with the Rangers looking to get on the board. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers fought back from an early deficit to finish off a 5–3 win with two third period goals. The Battle of Alberta is now all tied up at one game apiece with the series heading to Edmonton.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

