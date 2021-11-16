Stephen Curry, Red-Hot Warriors Take on Kevin Durant and the Nets

Well, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams looked shaky last night while Deebo Samuel and the 49ers dominated, which likely threw some wrenches in some fantasy football matchups late last night. And while 10 weeks of the NFL season are now in the books, that doesn’t mean tonight will be quiet in the sports world. We’ve got high-profile World Cup qualifiers, a huge NBA game and a couple of fun college hoops tilts on the docket.

MUST WATCH

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the best word to describe the Warriors’ strong start to the year is “renaissance.” And while Kevin Durant is gone and Klay Thompson isn’t healthy yet, the Warriors have been proving doubters wrong and look like a contender early on in the 2021–22 season. Tonight’s showdown in Brooklyn will go a long way in proving whether these Warriors deserve the buzz they’ve gotten lately. It’s a cross-country road trip for a team that has played a home-heavy schedule to start the year, facing one of the favorites to win league MVP. In fact, this matchup pits the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Michael Pina’s latest league power rankings. Add in the Durant-vs.-his-old-team story line, and this game is must-see TV.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

World Cup qualifying: Brazil at Argentina | Last week, Brazil became the first team from South America to earn a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continuing a remarkable run in qualifying so far. Through 12 matches, Brazil is 11-0-1 and sits six points clear of second-place Argentina. This clash is a rematch of the summer’s Copa América final, which saw Lionel Messi end his nation’s 28-year trophy drought. 6:30 p.m. ET, watch on fuboTV

| Last week, Brazil became the first team from South America to earn a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continuing a remarkable run in qualifying so far. Through 12 matches, Brazil is 11-0-1 and sits six points clear of second-place Argentina. This clash is a rematch of the summer’s Copa América final, which saw Lionel Messi end his nation’s 28-year trophy drought. College football: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | Yes, it’s Tuesday. But there’s football on TV, and it’s a battle of Michigan directional schools that are already bowl-eligible. Expect plenty of points in this one. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Yes, it’s Tuesday. But there’s football on TV, and it’s a battle of Michigan directional schools that are already bowl-eligible. Expect plenty of points in this one. Men’s college basketball: Saint Louis at Memphis | The first real test for Emoni Bates and this larger-than-life Memphis team comes tonight. Saint Louis isn’t nearly as talented as the Tigers, but they knocked off LSU and NC State last season and are off to a 3–0 start after three blowout wins. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| The first real test for Emoni Bates and this larger-than-life Memphis team comes tonight. Saint Louis isn’t nearly as talented as the Tigers, but they knocked off LSU and NC State last season and are off to a 3–0 start after three blowout wins. Men’s CBB: Seton Hall at Michigan | This is the game of the night in college basketball. The No. 4 Wolverines should be in for a stiff test from a Seton Hall team with a ferocious defense and tons of experience. Can Hunter Dickinson will Michigan to a victory? 9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

| This is the game of the night in college basketball. The No. 4 Wolverines should be in for a stiff test from a Seton Hall team with a ferocious defense and tons of experience. Can Hunter Dickinson will Michigan to a victory? World Cup qualifying: Mexico at Canada | Conditions in Edmonton could be snowy, which may produce some interesting scenes for a Canadian side with momentum looking to qualify for its first World Cup since 1986. 9 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Telemundo, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

World Cup qualifying: USA at Jamaica

The USMNT’s rousing 2–0 win over Mexico puts the U.S. men’s national team at the top of the Concacaf qualifying table at the halfway point. But Gregg Berhalter’s squad is still just three points clear of Panama in fourth, so qualification for Qatar isn’t quite secured. Three points on the road in Jamaica would help. Ricardo Pepi’s two goals lifted the U.S. past Jamaica in Austin last month, and he’s part of this talented young core that Berhalter hopes to eventually have all healthy at once.

5 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.