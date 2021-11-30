Steph’s Warriors Look to End Suns’ 16-Game Winning Streak

I’m not sure I’d call last night’s Seahawks-WFT game a good one, but I had some fun watching Washington navigate tricky waters without a healthy kicker and make a defensive stand in the closing seconds on a two-point conversion attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.

Tonight, we shift our attention to the NBA, where we have a matchup that looks like it could be one of the best games of the regular season … at least on paper. Plus, the top two teams in men’s college hoops find themselves with interesting matchups in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

Click to read Chris Herring's Daily Cover story on the Suns and their win streak. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

It was only about a month ago that the Suns were being booed in their home arena. Now, they play tonight to decide who has the NBA’s best record at the end of November.

What has followed since the “fork-in-the-road” moment in a comeback win over the Pelicans in the team’s first game of November is one of the more impressive winning streaks in recent NBA history, a 16-game tear for the ages reestablishing the Suns as title contenders. SI’s Chris Herring dove into the 16 reasons for this remarkable run, including everything from the team’s continuity from a season ago to some minor tweaks to their defense that have made a huge difference. This matchup between Stephen Curry and the Warriors and this white-hot Suns team should be must-see TV.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

LINEUP

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick against these very same Panthers on Friday. If that game is any indication of what’s to come, then tonight’s showdown should be fun. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick against these very same Panthers on Friday. If that game is any indication of what’s to come, then tonight’s showdown should be fun. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+ Men’s College Basketball: Florida State at Purdue | The Boilermakers have climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll and look like true contenders nationally behind the elite play of sophomore Jaden Ivey and a vaunted frontcourt. Mackey Arena should be rocking tonight. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Boilermakers have climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll and look like true contenders nationally behind the elite play of sophomore Jaden Ivey and a vaunted frontcourt. Mackey Arena should be rocking tonight. New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets | This interborough rivalry game should be a fun one. The Knicks are still finding their identity and haven’t won consecutive games since October, while the Nets have asserted themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| This interborough rivalry game should be a fun one. The Knicks are still finding their identity and haven’t won consecutive games since October, while the Nets have asserted themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference. MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at New England Revolution | The temperatures will be chilly at Gillette Stadium for this playoff matchup. The Revs were by far the top team in MLS during the regular season. 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Duke at Ohio State

Duke’s win over Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Friday made a statement to the country that the Blue Devils are legitimate national title contenders, if not the favorite to cut down the nets come April in New Orleans. Paolo Banchero is must-see TV and now the likely choice to go No. 1 in next year’s NBA draft, while the role players around him have exceeded expectations. Still, road games in college hoops are tricky, and they’ll have to contend with a packed Buckeye crowd in Columbus and a team with a star in forward E.J. Liddell. Expect this one to be tight, despite how good the Blue Devils looked against the Zags.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

