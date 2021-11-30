Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steph’s Warriors Look to End Suns’ 16-Game Winning Streak

    Plus, Paolo Banchero and Duke hit the road to play Ohio State in Columbus.
    Author:

    I’m not sure I’d call last night’s Seahawks-WFT game a good one, but I had some fun watching Washington navigate tricky waters without a healthy kicker and make a defensive stand in the closing seconds on a two-point conversion attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.

    Tonight, we shift our attention to the NBA, where we have a matchup that looks like it could be one of the best games of the regular season … at least on paper. Plus, the top two teams in men’s college hoops find themselves with interesting matchups in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    suns-win-streak

    Click to read Chris Herring's Daily Cover story on the Suns and their win streak.

    It was only about a month ago that the Suns were being booed in their home arena. Now, they play tonight to decide who has the NBA’s best record at the end of November.

    What has followed since the “fork-in-the-road” moment in a comeback win over the Pelicans in the team’s first game of November is one of the more impressive winning streaks in recent NBA history, a 16-game tear for the ages reestablishing the Suns as title contenders. SI’s Chris Herring dove into the 16 reasons for this remarkable run, including everything from the team’s continuity from a season ago to some minor tweaks to their defense that have made a huge difference. This matchup between Stephen Curry and the Warriors and this white-hot Suns team should be must-see TV.

    10 p.m. ET, TNT

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick against these very same Panthers on Friday. If that game is any indication of what’s to come, then tonight’s showdown should be fun. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Men’s College Basketball: Florida State at Purdue | The Boilermakers have climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll and look like true contenders nationally behind the elite play of sophomore Jaden Ivey and a vaunted frontcourt. Mackey Arena should be rocking tonight. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets | This interborough rivalry game should be a fun one. The Knicks are still finding their identity and haven’t won consecutive games since October, while the Nets have asserted themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
    • MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at New England Revolution | The temperatures will be chilly at Gillette Stadium for this playoff matchup. The Revs were by far the top team in MLS during the regular season. 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Men’s CBB: Duke at Ohio State

    Duke’s win over Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Friday made a statement to the country that the Blue Devils are legitimate national title contenders, if not the favorite to cut down the nets come April in New Orleans. Paolo Banchero is must-see TV and now the likely choice to go No. 1 in next year’s NBA draft, while the role players around him have exceeded expectations. Still, road games in college hoops are tricky, and they’ll have to contend with a packed Buckeye crowd in Columbus and a team with a star in forward E.J. Liddell. Expect this one to be tight, despite how good the Blue Devils looked against the Zags.

    9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    suns-win-streak
    SI Guide

    Steph’s Warriors Look to End Suns’ 16-Game Winning Streak

    1 minute ago
    Leeds United
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

    21 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifying

    How to Watch France vs. Wales

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston University vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    44 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy