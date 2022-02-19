Skip to main content

Last Call for the Winter Olympics

The final day of competition brings gold-medal matches in men’s hockey and women’s curling.

We have one final competition day to enjoy the Winter Olympics, so get ready to make the most of it. Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee will face off in the men’s hockey final, while Japan and Great Britain will go for the gold in women’s curling. Bobsledding and cross-country skiing are also on tap.

In between the Olympic events, catch Tottenham and Manchester City as they compete on the pitch, or tune in to see Illinois and Michigan State battle in a top-25 men’s college basketball contest. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Men’s hockey, Finland vs. Russian Olympic Committee

finland-hockey

Team USA’s golden ambitions were dashed with a quarterfinal loss to Slovakia, but don’t let that keep you from the men’s hockey final. The ROC team defeated Sweden 2–1 after an eight-round shootout to clinch a spot in the final, while Finland bested Slovakia 2–0 to earn its place in the gold-medal game.

The ROC is seeking its second straight gold medal after finishing atop the podium in PyeongChang. Finland lost to Canada in the quarterfinal round in 2018 and has never won gold in the event.

11:10 p.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Illinois at Michigan State | The No. 12 Illini eked out a 56–55 win against the No. 19 Spartans at the end of January. Now Michigan State will look to return the favor on their home court. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Tottenham at Manchester City | Tottenham’s Harry Kane wanted to make the jump to Man City in the offseason, but he remained with Spurs. Now, Man City sits at the top of the Premier League, nine points clear of every other team, while Tottenham is in eighth. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• NBA All-Star weekend: Skills Challenge | Stars will compete in the three-point contest, dunk contest and Skills Challenge in Cleveland to lead into Sunday’s All-Star Game. 8 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Bobsledding, figure skating | The final heats of the men’s four-man bobsledding competition will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. The coverage will also feature a re-air of the free skate portion of the pairs figure skating competition. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Women’s curling, Japan vs. Great Britain

Great Britain is showing its talent on the ice. Its men’s and women’s curling teams made the gold-medal matches in their respective tournaments. The men’s team faced Sweden overnight, and you can catch up on the action at 1 p.m. on USA Network. The women’s team will face Japan tonight after narrowly defeating Sweden in the semifinals.

8 p.m. ET, CNBC, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

finland-hockey
SI Guide

Last Call for the Winter Olympics

By Kate Yanchulis
3 minutes ago
imago1009883024h
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli in Canada

By Christine Brown
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17712540
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
imago1009941215h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
college soccer
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Petróleos de Luanda vs. Wydad Casablanca

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Al Merrikh
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Sven Kramer Speed Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1,000m

By Quinn Roberts
5 hours ago
Sweden Curling
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Great Britain vs. Sweden

By Kristofer Habbas
8 hours ago
Natasha Cloud Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins

By Justin Carter
9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy