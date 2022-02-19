Last Call for the Winter Olympics

We have one final competition day to enjoy the Winter Olympics, so get ready to make the most of it. Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee will face off in the men’s hockey final, while Japan and Great Britain will go for the gold in women’s curling. Bobsledding and cross-country skiing are also on tap.

In between the Olympic events, catch Tottenham and Manchester City as they compete on the pitch, or tune in to see Illinois and Michigan State battle in a top-25 men’s college basketball contest. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Men’s hockey, Finland vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Team USA’s golden ambitions were dashed with a quarterfinal loss to Slovakia, but don’t let that keep you from the men’s hockey final. The ROC team defeated Sweden 2–1 after an eight-round shootout to clinch a spot in the final, while Finland bested Slovakia 2–0 to earn its place in the gold-medal game.

The ROC is seeking its second straight gold medal after finishing atop the podium in PyeongChang. Finland lost to Canada in the quarterfinal round in 2018 and has never won gold in the event.

11:10 p.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Illinois at Michigan State | The No. 12 Illini eked out a 56–55 win against the No. 19 Spartans at the end of January. Now Michigan State will look to return the favor on their home court. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Tottenham at Manchester City | Tottenham’s Harry Kane wanted to make the jump to Man City in the offseason, but he remained with Spurs. Now, Man City sits at the top of the Premier League, nine points clear of every other team, while Tottenham is in eighth. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• NBA All-Star weekend: Skills Challenge | Stars will compete in the three-point contest, dunk contest and Skills Challenge in Cleveland to lead into Sunday’s All-Star Game. 8 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Bobsledding, figure skating | The final heats of the men’s four-man bobsledding competition will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. The coverage will also feature a re-air of the free skate portion of the pairs figure skating competition. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Women’s curling, Japan vs. Great Britain

Great Britain is showing its talent on the ice. Its men’s and women’s curling teams made the gold-medal matches in their respective tournaments. The men’s team faced Sweden overnight, and you can catch up on the action at 1 p.m. on USA Network. The women’s team will face Japan tonight after narrowly defeating Sweden in the semifinals.

8 p.m. ET, CNBC, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

