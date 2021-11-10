Top Three NBA Draft Choices Take the Floor

College basketball’s opening night was a fun one, from buzzer beaters and upsets to an impressive start to Coach K’s retirement tour. Tonight, we pivot our attention back to the NBA, as the league’s top three picks from last year’s draft are in action in potential showcase games. Plus, there are a few fun college hoops matchups and some MACtion with divisional implications.

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

This matchup features two of the NBA’s most surprising teams. The Cavs are off to a strong start thanks to a grind-it-out tempo and, as SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote, the remarkable start to No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley’s career. Mobley’s incredible versatility on both ends has made him a valuable player and lifted Cleveland to a strong start.

Meanwhile, the Wizards without Russell Westbrook just seem to click. Their collection of role players around Bradley Beal play extremely hard, and so far this looks like a playoff team. So while this contest may not feature any of the sport’s biggest brands, it should still be a fun game to watch.

7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

MBB: Buffalo at Michigan

The Big Ten favorites on the hardwood open their season in Ann Arbor against a pesky Buffalo team. The Wolverines have national-title upside this year thanks to the return of star center Hunter Dickinson, and it’s hard not to trust Juwan Howard to figure things out with a talented group around him. Still, this game isn’t a cupcake. Buffalo is a top-100 team in SI’s 1–358 rankings and returns a lot of experienced talent, including star wing Jeenathan Williams. Don’t be surprised if the Bulls hang around for a while.

6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

