Top Three NBA Draft Choices Take the Floor
College basketball’s opening night was a fun one, from buzzer beaters and upsets to an impressive start to Coach K’s retirement tour. Tonight, we pivot our attention back to the NBA, as the league’s top three picks from last year’s draft are in action in potential showcase games. Plus, there are a few fun college hoops matchups and some MACtion with divisional implications.
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH
Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
This matchup features two of the NBA’s most surprising teams. The Cavs are off to a strong start thanks to a grind-it-out tempo and, as SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote, the remarkable start to No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley’s career. Mobley’s incredible versatility on both ends has made him a valuable player and lifted Cleveland to a strong start.
Meanwhile, the Wizards without Russell Westbrook just seem to click. Their collection of role players around Bradley Beal play extremely hard, and so far this looks like a playoff team. So while this contest may not feature any of the sport’s biggest brands, it should still be a fun game to watch.
7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV
LINEUP
- Men’s College Basketball: Penn at Florida State | After not playing last year due to the pandemic, Ivy League basketball is back. One of the league’s better programs in Penn gets rewarded with a trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State and star transfer guard Caleb Mills. 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers | It’s a relatively quiet night in the NHL, but this showdown stands out. The Flyers are off to a surprising 6-2-2 start, while the Maple Leafs had a five-game winning streak snapped last time out by the Kings. 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV
- College Football: Ball State at Northern Illinois | Wednesday night MACtion, anyone? The winner of this game will be in pole position to win its division and go to the conference championship game in December. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
- Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets | These are two of the NBA’s worst teams, but it’s the first regular-season showdown between 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and No. 2 pick Jalen Green. Cunningham is still looking to find his footing in the league after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
HIDDEN GEM
MBB: Buffalo at Michigan
The Big Ten favorites on the hardwood open their season in Ann Arbor against a pesky Buffalo team. The Wolverines have national-title upside this year thanks to the return of star center Hunter Dickinson, and it’s hard not to trust Juwan Howard to figure things out with a talented group around him. Still, this game isn’t a cupcake. Buffalo is a top-100 team in SI’s 1–358 rankings and returns a lot of experienced talent, including star wing Jeenathan Williams. Don’t be surprised if the Bulls hang around for a while.
6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV
