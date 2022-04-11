WNBA’s Future On Display in 2022 Draft

Happy Monday! Scottie Scheffler is a Masters champion, the NBA play-in tournament brackets are set and the first weekend of the MLB season is in the books.

Tonight, we’ll turn our attention to the WNBA draft, where some of the next stars in the league will find out their new homes. Plus, there’s a full slate of baseball, including a trio of divisional showdowns worth watching as teams get rolling this April.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

WNBA draft

It’s almost WNBA season, and the league takes a big step towards its regular season tonight by welcoming new young talent into the mix. SI’s Ben Pickman and Wilton Jackson wrote last week on everything you need to know about the big night, with breakdowns of the potential top picks, team needs and even some sleepers to watch in the later rounds!

The Dream are on the clock and will pick first, while the Fever have four of the top 10 picks. Those two teams will shape this draft. Will Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, or a surprise player come off the board first? All the drama will play out tonight.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies | Will Laws ranked the Mets among baseball’s most watchable teams for this season, writing that “the central tension this year that makes the Mets so compelling is the feeling that some inevitable glorious disaster is always lurking, no matter how much money [Steve] Cohen spends.” After one weekend, things are looking good thanks to a 3–1 start against the Nationals. Can they have similar success against another division foe in the Phillies? 6:45 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: Alabama at Florida | SEC softball is an absolute monster, and these two teams both rank in the top 10 nationally in the latest USA Today poll. With just over a month to go in the regular season, it’s a great time to start diving into a sport that has an incredible postseason. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees | The Blue Jays were the top-ranked American League team in SI’s preseason power rankings thanks to tons of young star power and an explosive offense. After getting off to a strong start to the season in Toronto against the Rangers, the Jays will get a good early litmus test against the Yankees following New York’s series win over the Red Sox. 7:05 p.m. ET, YES/Sportsnet-1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

This divisional showdown should be all kinds of fun to watch. It pits the team that was arguably baseball’s biggest surprise in 2021 (the Giants) against perhaps the most disappointing team in the league (the Padres). San Diego is looking to bounce back and started with a series win against the Diamondbacks, but the Padres are playing without star shortstop Fernando Tatis due to a wrist injury.

9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

