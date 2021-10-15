    • October 15, 2021
    After Taurasi’s Game 2 Magic, Pivotal Game 3 Looms in WNBA Finals

    Plus, Red Sox and Astros open the ALCS in Houston and a smattering of fun college football.
    Other than a horrendous check-swing call to end it, the Dodgers-Giants series finale was exactly what baseball fans could have hoped for. The tension and drama inside that game were remarkable to watch, and we can only hope for more of the same in both leagues’ championship series, which get underway tonight with the ALCS. Also on today’s docket are some intriguing college football games and, of course, Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

    brittney-griner

    Wednesday’s Game 2 lived up to the hype, with Phoenix finding a way to pull out an overtime victory that felt like a necessity given the series’ move to Chicago for Game 3. We can only hope tonight’s showdown is as riveting as Wednesday’s. Brittney Griner carried the Mercury most of the way with a game-high 29 points, but it was Diana Taurasi’s overtime explosion that carried Phoenix across the finish line. That said, the Sky’s postseason run has been marked by resilience, which is why it’s hard to believe they won’t bounce back and have a strong Game 3 after feeling like they let Game 2 slip away.

    9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

    • Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros | Both teams may still have something of a dark cloud over them from their involvement in baseball’s sign-stealing scandal, but it’s hard not to have fun watching them now. Both squads are explosive on offense so both pitching staffs will get the tough task of trying to shut down those big-time lineups. 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Clemson at Syracuse | Perhaps last week’s bye week was just what the doctor ordered for D.J. Uiagalelei and the anemic Clemson offense, which hasn’t scored more than two touchdowns in regulation against an FBS team all season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Cal at Oregon | The Ducks take the field for the first time since their upset defeat against Stanford. They aim to bounce back against a Cal team that hasn’t won an FBS game all year. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • Angers at PSG | With eight wins in nine matches, PSG seems well on its way to running away with the Ligue 1 crown. Angers is off to a strong start to the season though, sitting fourth in the table with just one loss on the campaign. 3 p.m. ET, beIN Sports, watch on fuboTV

    College Football: San Diego State at San Jose State

    This might wind up being the most entertaining college football game of the night. SJSU has been somewhat disappointing in 2021 after a breakthrough year a season ago. They have stumbled to a 3–3 mark following last week’s ugly loss at Colorado State. Brent Brennan’s team will look to bounce back against SDSU, one of the 13 remaining undefeated teams in the sport. Brady Hoke has the Aztecs program on an upward trajectory thanks to a pair of Pac-12 wins in nonconference play. This group could be in the mix to play in a major bowl game if it keeps winning.

    10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

