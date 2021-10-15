After Taurasi’s Game 2 Magic, Pivotal Game 3 Looms in WNBA Finals

Other than a horrendous check-swing call to end it, the Dodgers-Giants series finale was exactly what baseball fans could have hoped for. The tension and drama inside that game were remarkable to watch, and we can only hope for more of the same in both leagues’ championship series, which get underway tonight with the ALCS. Also on today’s docket are some intriguing college football games and, of course, Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s Game 2 lived up to the hype, with Phoenix finding a way to pull out an overtime victory that felt like a necessity given the series’ move to Chicago for Game 3. We can only hope tonight’s showdown is as riveting as Wednesday’s. Brittney Griner carried the Mercury most of the way with a game-high 29 points, but it was Diana Taurasi’s overtime explosion that carried Phoenix across the finish line. That said, the Sky’s postseason run has been marked by resilience, which is why it’s hard to believe they won’t bounce back and have a strong Game 3 after feeling like they let Game 2 slip away.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: San Diego State at San Jose State

This might wind up being the most entertaining college football game of the night. SJSU has been somewhat disappointing in 2021 after a breakthrough year a season ago. They have stumbled to a 3–3 mark following last week’s ugly loss at Colorado State. Brent Brennan’s team will look to bounce back against SDSU, one of the 13 remaining undefeated teams in the sport. Brady Hoke has the Aztecs program on an upward trajectory thanks to a pair of Pac-12 wins in nonconference play. This group could be in the mix to play in a major bowl game if it keeps winning.

10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

