Sky Could Win It All Today

With another London game on the NFL schedule today, you could watch football straight through from morning till night, starting with the Dolphins and Jaguars across the pond and ending with the Seahawks and Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

As tempting as that may seem, to do so would mean missing all the other sports on offer, including Game 4 of the WNBA finals between the Mercury and Sky, an NWSL clash between the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash and Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves. Why limit yourself when you could have it all?

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

The Sky are one win away from the first championship in team history after a commanding 86–50 win against the Mercury in Friday’s Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. While Phoenix pulled out a win in overtime of Game 2, the opening game of the series was another Chicago blowout.

The No. 6 seed in the eight-team playoff bracket, the Sky nevertheless have played like the title favorites throughout the postseason, including in their 3–1 series win against the top-seeded Sun in the semifinals. Veteran forward Candace Parker anchors Chicago, but wing Kahleah Copper led the way in Game 3 with 22 points in 24 minutes.

3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | The Jaguars (0–5) kick off Sunday’s NFL action looking for their first win of the season against the Dolphins (1–4) in the second and last of the NFL’s London games this season. 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| The Jaguars (0–5) kick off Sunday’s NFL action looking for their first win of the season against the Dolphins (1–4) in the second and last of the NFL’s London games this season. Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns | Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won Heisman trophies in back-to-back seasons for Oklahoma in 2017 and ’18. They will meet for the second time in the NFL today as the Cardinals try to remain perfect on the season. 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won Heisman trophies in back-to-back seasons for Oklahoma in 2017 and ’18. They will meet for the second time in the NFL today as the Cardinals try to remain perfect on the season. Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens | This matchup pits two AFC division leaders against each other, as well as two of the conference’s brightest young stars in Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| This matchup pits two AFC division leaders against each other, as well as two of the conference’s brightest young stars in Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New York City FC at New York Red Bulls | Just three weeks remain in the MLS season, and this rivalry matchup features two teams who are fighting at the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Just three weeks remain in the MLS season, and this rivalry matchup features two teams who are fighting at the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves | The National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Braves continues with Game 2 on Atlanta’s home field. 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Portland Thorns at Houston Dash

The NWSL-leading Thorns enter their penultimate match of the season looking to snap a four-game winless streak. Portland fell 3–2 at home to the Dash less than two weeks ago, recovering from an early two-goal deficit but conceding the game-winner to Houston forward Rachel Daly in the 80th minute. The Dash sit in fourth place in the standings with 32 points, eight behind the Thorns, and enter their final two games still looking to secure a place in the six-team playoff bracket.

7 p.m. ET, Paramount+

