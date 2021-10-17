    • October 17, 2021
    Sky Could Win It All Today

    Plus, an all-day NFL slate.
    Author:

    With another London game on the NFL schedule today, you could watch football straight through from morning till night, starting with the Dolphins and Jaguars across the pond and ending with the Seahawks and Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

    As tempting as that may seem, to do so would mean missing all the other sports on offer, including Game 4 of the WNBA finals between the Mercury and Sky, an NWSL clash between the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash and Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves. Why limit yourself when you could have it all?

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    MUST WATCH

    Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

    kahleah-copper

    The Sky are one win away from the first championship in team history after a commanding 86–50 win against the Mercury in Friday’s Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. While Phoenix pulled out a win in overtime of Game 2, the opening game of the series was another Chicago blowout.

    The No. 6 seed in the eight-team playoff bracket, the Sky nevertheless have played like the title favorites throughout the postseason, including in their 3–1 series win against the top-seeded Sun in the semifinals. Veteran forward Candace Parker anchors Chicago, but wing Kahleah Copper led the way in Game 3 with 22 points in 24 minutes.

    3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | The Jaguars (0–5) kick off Sunday’s NFL action looking for their first win of the season against the Dolphins (1–4) in the second and last of the NFL’s London games this season. 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
    • Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns | Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won Heisman trophies in back-to-back seasons for Oklahoma in 2017 and ’18. They will meet for the second time in the NFL today as the Cardinals try to remain perfect on the season. 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
    • Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens | This matchup pits two AFC division leaders against each other, as well as two of the conference’s brightest young stars in Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
    • New York City FC at New York Red Bulls | Just three weeks remain in the MLS season, and this rivalry matchup features two teams who are fighting at the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves | The National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Braves continues with Game 2 on Atlanta’s home field. 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Portland Thorns at Houston Dash

    The NWSL-leading Thorns enter their penultimate match of the season looking to snap a four-game winless streak. Portland fell 3–2 at home to the Dash less than two weeks ago, recovering from an early two-goal deficit but conceding the game-winner to Houston forward Rachel Daly in the 80th minute. The Dash sit in fourth place in the standings with 32 points, eight behind the Thorns, and enter their final two games still looking to secure a place in the six-team playoff bracket.

    7 p.m. ET, Paramount+

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

