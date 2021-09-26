September 26, 2021
Mercury and Sky Clash in WNBA Quarterfinals

Plus, Juan Soto continues his late push for National League MVP.
Author:

If you missed the first round of the WNBA playoffs, do yourself a favor and tune in to today’s win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchups. While both higher seeds won in the first round (though the Liberty gave the Mercury a run for their money), today’s games could be ripe for upsets. Phoenix in particular proved a popular dark-horse candidate for a deep run in our playoff roundtable, though the Mercury will have to overcome the defending champion Storm to reach the semifinals.

While the WNBA will hold most of my attention, I will also be keeping tabs on the NFL, the final round of the Ryder Cup and Juan Soto’s late push for the National League MVP. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

The No. 5 seed Mercury just barely snuck past the No. 8 seed Liberty in Thursday’s first round of the WNBA playoffs, but don’t count them out against the No. 4 seed Storm. Phoenix center Brittney Griner made a case for the MVP award this season, averaging 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, but guard Sophie Cunningham made the difference against the Liberty, with a career-high 21 points from the bench off seven three-pointers.

Seattle swept last season’s Wubble WNBA finals against the Aces but looked shaky down the stretch this season. The Storm’s fortunes in this postseason could depend on the health of 2020 MVP Breanna Stewart, who missed the last two regular-season games with a foot injury and also will miss the quarterfinal.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Ryder Cup | The U.S. and European teams close out the tournament at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. 12 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV
  • Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx | Candace Parker led her team to a convincing first-round win against the No. 7 seed Wings, but the No. 6 seed Sky should face a tougher challenge against the No. 3 seed Lynx. 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams | Tune in for a battle between two undefeated teams, two star quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford and two top contenders for the NFC crown. 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
  • Seattle Sounders at Sporting Kansas City | Sporting Kansas City hold a one-point lead on the Sounders in the Western Conference and are unbeaten in their last six matches on their home turf against Seattle. 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV
  • New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox | The Yankees and Red Sox continue to vie for the top wild card in the American League on Sunday Night Baseball. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

juan-soto

While the Nationals are well out of the playoff race, young star Juan Soto is having an all-time great September. Soto has reached base at least four times in 12 of 24 games this month, and his batting average has climbed to .324, the best mark in baseball. With his hot streak, he has forced himself into the conversation for NL MVP alongside Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr., but the race will come down to the performance of all three players in the last week of the season. For Soto, that starts with today’s series finale against the Reds.

1:10 p.m., MASN / Bally Sports Midwest, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

