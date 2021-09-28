WNBA Playoffs, Man City–PSG Headline Packed Tuesday Slate

Was the Eagles-Cowboys game last night good football? No. But between Eli Manning’s flipping double birds on national television and Jalen Hurts’s comparing the game to using the restroom afterward, it certainly produced some funny content.

Today is one of the few football-free days of the week, but don’t fear: We have a slate that’s nothing short of outstanding. We’ve got WNBA playoff action, the biggest game of the Champions League group stage, two hugely important MLB games and even some fun featuring Bryson DeChambeau. What could be better?

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

The Sky have won two win-or-go-home games to reach this best-of-5 semifinal series with the Sun, a team that has won 12 consecutive games entering the postseason and features league MVP Jonquel Jones. Chicago has won in the playoffs due to its balance. The Sky had four players score in double figures against the Wings in the first round before putting five in double figures in a 13-point win over the Lynx on Sunday. Still, it will take a special performance from Candace Parker and the Sky to knock off this Sun team once, let alone three times in five games.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Much of the focus entering baseball’s final week has been on the AL wild-card race, but there’s one other playoff spot that isn’t quite locked up yet. The Braves currently hold a 2.5-game lead in the NL East over the Phillies entering this season-defining three-game series. Anything less than a sweep will leave the Phillies needing significant help from the Mets during the final weekend of the season, but the Philadelphia rotation sets up well to give them a chance. Tonight they’ll start Zack Wheeler, who has had an excellent season and has not given up more than one earned run in any of his four September starts. He’ll face Charlie Morton tonight for the Braves.

7:20 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

