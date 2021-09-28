WNBA Playoffs, Man City–PSG Headline Packed Tuesday Slate

Was the Eagles-Cowboys game last night good football? No. But between Eli Manning’s flipping double birds on national television and Jalen Hurts’s comparing the game to using the restroom afterward, it certainly produced some funny content.
Today is one of the few football-free days of the week, but don’t fear: We have a slate that’s nothing short of outstanding. We’ve got WNBA playoff action, the biggest game of the Champions League group stage, two hugely important MLB games and even some fun featuring Bryson DeChambeau. What could be better?
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
The Sky have won two win-or-go-home games to reach this best-of-5 semifinal series with the Sun, a team that has won 12 consecutive games entering the postseason and features league MVP Jonquel Jones. Chicago has won in the playoffs due to its balance. The Sky had four players score in double figures against the Wings in the first round before putting five in double figures in a 13-point win over the Lynx on Sunday. Still, it will take a special performance from Candace Parker and the Sky to knock off this Sun team once, let alone three times in five games.
8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
LINEUP
- Manchester City at PSG | The most anticipated match of the group stage is finally here. Anything less than a UCL title would be a disappointment for PSG this season after they added Lionel Messi to an already star-studded squad, while Man City isn’t lacking for talent and is off to a strong start in the Premier League. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV
- Liverpool at FC Porto | Both teams’ second match of the UCL group stage should be an interesting one. Porto didn’t look overly dangerous in attack in a 0–0 draw to Atlético Madrid last week, but going on the road in this competition is never easy, and Liverpool conceded three goals to Brentford this weekend in the Premier League. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV
- New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays | After a series sweep of the Red Sox highlighted by some mammoth home runs from Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees look to solidify their playoff hopes in Toronto. The Jays desperately need to win at least two of three in this all-important series. 7:07 p.m. ET, WPIX/Sportsnet-1, watch on fuboTV
- Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces | The Mercury have played two absolute thrillers so far in the WNBA playoffs, beating the Liberty in the game’s final seconds before needing overtime to knock off the defending champion Storm. The battle between the Aces’ frontcourt duo of A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage and the Mercury’s Brittany Griner should be tons of fun. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
- Professional Long Drivers Association's World Championship | Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete for the longest drive in the world, a rare move for a Tour pro. He’s unlikely to win, but it should be fun to see just how far he can hit. 3 p.m. ET, YouTube
HIDDEN GEM
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Much of the focus entering baseball’s final week has been on the AL wild-card race, but there’s one other playoff spot that isn’t quite locked up yet. The Braves currently hold a 2.5-game lead in the NL East over the Phillies entering this season-defining three-game series. Anything less than a sweep will leave the Phillies needing significant help from the Mets during the final weekend of the season, but the Philadelphia rotation sets up well to give them a chance. Tonight they’ll start Zack Wheeler, who has had an excellent season and has not given up more than one earned run in any of his four September starts. He’ll face Charlie Morton tonight for the Braves.
7:20 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
