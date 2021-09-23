September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

WNBA Playoffs Begin With Winner-Take-All First Round

Plus, ‘Thursday Night Football’ may not be fun, but Marshall–App State will be

There are WNBA playoffs AND football on my TV tonight? Now THAT’s a good way to spend a Thursday. Single-elimination basketball is back, as the first round of the WNBA playoffs tips off tonight. The Panthers-Texans battle may not be overly appealing, but it’s still an NFL game to watch. Plus, the AL wild-card race continues and an intriguing Group of 5 duel in college football also is worth checking on.

Here’s what I’ll be watching tonight.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

candace-parker

Who doesn’t love single-elimination basketball? The WNBA playoff format produces thrilling winner-take-all games in the early rounds, and things get underway tonight when the Wings visit the Sky. The Wings have never advanced past the third round of the playoffs since moving to Dallas in 2016, but this young team has been tough to beat down the stretch behind the outstanding play of Arike Ogunbowale. Meanwhile, it has been an up-and-down season in Chicago for Candace Parker and the Sky, a team that at times has looked good enough to make a championship push and at other times has looked rather pedestrian. This should be a tight, high-energy game with everything on the line.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans | Sam Darnold and the Panthers have looked good through two games, particularly in their dominant win over the Saints on Sunday. A 3–0 start could be in the cards against rookie QB Davis Mills and the Texans. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
  • New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury | The Liberty snuck into the playoffs on the season’s final day, and they’re rewarded with a cross-country trip to Phoenix to take on a team that has been perhaps the league’s second-best in the second half. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
  • St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers | The Cardinals’ ridiculous 11-game winning streak has all but locked up their playoff spot, but this matchup between ace Adam Wainwright and Adrian Houser should be fun to watch. 2:10 p.m. ET, YouTube
  • Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics | The three AL East teams fighting for wild-card spots will face off against each other plenty before the end of the season, leaving room for one of these AL West teams to swoop in. The Mariners could complete a four-game sweep with a win today. 3:37 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California/ROOT Sports Northwest, watch on fuboTV
  • FC Barcelona at Cádiz | More midweek soccer, this time from La Liga, where Barcelona will go on the road looking for three points from Cádiz. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Marshall at Appalachian State

Want to watch football on a Thursday but don’t want to watch Mills and the Texans? If so, this game is right up your alley. It’s a battle of two Group of 5 conference contenders, with Marshall’s high-powered offense under first-year coach Charles Huff taking on an Appalachian State program that has won nine or more games in six straight seasons. Plus, the fall foliage in the background in Boone, N.C., can’t be beat.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

candace-parker
SI Guide

WNBA Playoffs Begin With Winner-Take-All First Round

46 seconds ago
USATSI_16807636
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

15 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs for a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Velton Gardner (0) warms up before a game against the South Dakota Coyotes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Duke vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Auburn vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Javion Hunt (21) rushes against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy