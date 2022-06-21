Aces and Sky Match Up in Key WNBA Showdown

The Lightning clearly aren’t done yet.

Faced with a must-win Game 3 after getting hammered in Game 2, Tampa Bay looked like a completely different team last night and knocked off the Avalanche 6–2 to give them new life in the series.

While we wait for Game 4 tomorrow night, sit back and enjoy a loaded slate of WNBA and college baseball action tonight. Plus, there’s a new documentary on Title IX as we approach the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking bill.

MUST WATCH:

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Today represents the 25th anniversary of the WNBA’s first game played back in 1997, and we can celebrate that moment with an incredible Tuesday night showdown between two of the best teams in the league. The 13–2 Aces have clearly been the class of the WNBA this season under new coach Becky Hammon, boosted by a high-scoring offense featuring Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson. Meanwhile, the Sky are legitimate contenders to repeat as champions behind incredible balance and experience. This one should be a blast.

10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• College baseball: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame | It’s win-or-go-home time at the College World Series. Today’s first elimination game pits a Notre Dame team that couldn’t find its offense against Oklahoma last time out against an Aggies group that needed to beat Texas Sunday to extend its season. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream | Both these teams are hovering around .500 as the WNBA season nears its halfway point. Dallas has bounced back well with consecutive victories after losing four straight, and it’s always fun to watch Arike Ogunbowale in action. Can Ogunbowale knock off the upstart Dream, who’ve been one of the bigger surprises of the season to date? 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• 37 Words: Parts 1 and 2 | This new four-part documentary debuts tonight on ESPN and concludes with the final two parts on Thursday evening. It centers around the passage of Title IX and the early generations of female athletes who helped push to create opportunities in women’s sports. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Arkansas vs. Auburn

Two of the four SEC teams in Omaha face off tonight in an elimination game after the Razorbacks got pummeled yesterday night by Ole Miss. These two teams played a thrilling series earlier this season that saw the Hogs take two out of three, but the Tigers have played tremendously throughout this run to Omaha and have been excellent with their backs against the wall. The energy and emotion of these games are what makes the College World Series a fun June event, and tonight’s game should be more evidence of that.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

