Watch the WNBA’s Top Four Teams Face Off

The Yankees-Braves opener lived up to the hype Monday night. Trevor Lawrence? Not so much, as the rookie looked pedestrian while Jameis Winston balled out on the other side to close out the second week of the NFL preseason.

Tonight’s action features the four best teams in the WNBA facing off against each other in games that will have a significant impact on the playoff bracket next month. The Yankees-Braves series also continues, while another key division battle with MLB playoff implications gets underway.

Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones makes a move past the A'ja Wilson in this year's WNBA all-star game. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The two teams tied for first place with under a month to play face off for the final time this season. The Sun have won the season’s first two meetings, using a combined +21 edge on the glass in those two games to beat the talented Aces. It’s not easy to overpower the star-studded frontcourt of Liz Cambage and A’ja Wilson, but that’s exactly what Jonquel Jones and the Sun have done through two meetings.

With neither team having any games left against the Storm, whoever wins tonight’s showdown would take a massive step toward claiming the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which begin next month. If nothing else, the winner of tonight’s game will be well-positioned for a top-two seed, meaning they’d avoid the single elimination portion of the playoffs.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

READ MORE:

LINEUP

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves | The Yanks took the opener of this battle between baseball’s turnaround teams behind a big night from Giancarlo Stanton. They’ll have a tough test tonight against steady righthander Charlie Morton. 7:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Yanks took the opener of this battle between baseball’s turnaround teams behind a big night from Giancarlo Stanton. They’ll have a tough test tonight against steady righthander Charlie Morton. Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx | It’s a split-screen the WNBA kind of night. I already highlighted the battle between No. 1 and No. 2, but No. 3 and No. 4 in the standings also face off tonight in Minneapolis as the Storm look to keep pace. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| It’s a split-screen the WNBA kind of night. I already highlighted the battle between No. 1 and No. 2, but No. 3 and No. 4 in the standings also face off tonight in Minneapolis as the Storm look to keep pace. Hard Knocks | Episode 3 following the Dallas Cowboys in training camp airs tonight. Last week’s episode introduced us to an underdog worth rooting for: Azur Kamara, who was born in Ivory Coast and now is fighting for a spot on America’s Team. 10 p.m. ET, HBO/HBO Max

| Episode 3 following the Dallas Cowboys in training camp airs tonight. Last week’s episode introduced us to an underdog worth rooting for: Azur Kamara, who was born in Ivory Coast and now is fighting for a spot on America’s Team. Benfica at PSV | A spot in the Champions League group stage is on the line in the second leg of this tie after Benfica won the first leg 2–1. The “away goals” rule no longer being in effect in the Champions League could have implications for this one after PSV scored a late goal in the opening matchup. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus

| A spot in the Champions League group stage is on the line in the second leg of this tie after Benfica won the first leg 2–1. The “away goals” rule no longer being in effect in the Champions League could have implications for this one after PSV scored a late goal in the opening matchup. Winston-Salem Open | The final men’s tournament before the U.S. Open is underway. Tonight’s matchup between talented American Frances Tiafoe and 2012 U.S. Open champ Andy Murray should be fun. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

The Reds have been led by Joey Votto's hot bat during the second half of the season. Kareem Elgazzar/Imagn Content Services

The Reds have quietly snuck into the second wild-card spot in the NL thanks to a second-half tear by Joey Votto and the Padres’ struggles of late. This week’s series at the division-leading Brewers will be critical if Cincinnati wants to keep its narrow lead in the wild-card race. It won’t be easy, though, as they’ll face potential NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Burnes hasn’t given up a run in his last 15 innings of work, including a career-high 15-strikeout outing against the Cubs earlier this month. Burnes has also gotten the better of Votto so far in his young career—Votto has just one hit in 10 at bats against the hard-throwing righthander.

8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.