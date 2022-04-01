Skip to main content

Women’s Final Four Tips Off Tonight

Plus, a loaded NBA schedule.

It’s hard to believe that just a handful of college basketball games remain on the calendar this season. But they look likely to be epic. It all starts tonight with the women’s Final Four. Plus, we have loaded NBA and NHL schedules.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Women’s college basketball: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn

haley-jones

Two of the historic powers in women’s college hoops square off in this one, with Stanford entering as the defending national champs. UConn lost to Arizona at this stage in the NCAA tournament last year and will be looking to use its dramatic win over NC State as a catalyst for a title run. The Cardinal will be tough to overcome, though. Haley Jones has led the way with back-to-back double doubles in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina | The first of the two Final Four games sets up to be a classic. South Carolina star Aliyah Boston this week took home both the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. To match up with her, the Cardinal will likely need another big scoring game out of Hailey Van Lith, who has gone for 20-plus in all four tournament contests so far. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies | The top two teams in the West take the floor tonight. And even with leader Ja Morant injured, Memphis has been strong. SI’s Chris Herring has a story detailing how the team has gone 19–2 this season without Morant. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers | This matchup has huge playoff implications as the teams are battling for positioning. Edmonton features the top two points leaders in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

If upstart Minnesota has any hope of climbing out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, this is as close to a must-win as it can get. The Nuggets sit just above them in the standings but have a three-game lead with five games left. Plus, Nikola Jokić going up against Karl-Anthony Towns has the potential to be special.

9 p.m. ET, Altitude, ROOT Sports, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

