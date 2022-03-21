Women's March Madness Second Round Continues Tonight

Skip to main content

Women’s NCAA Tournament Wraps Up Second Round

Plus, the Sixers face league-leading Heat in key Eastern Conference clash.

Don’t worry: The Madness isn’t over just yet.

Yes, the men’s NCAA tournament is on hiatus until Thursday when the Sweet 16 tips off. But today wraps up the women’s second round, with eight tremendous matchups. The women’s tournament has had plenty of upsets so far and has been incredibly fun to watch.

Here’s what I’m watching in the women’s tournament today. Plus, I’ll be tracking a pair of huge NBA showdowns as the league’s regular season winds down.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Women’s college basketball: No. 7 UCF at No. 2 UConn

AP22078702947572

Paige Bueckers is starting to find her footing again, and that’s bad news for the rest of the country. Bueckers played 24 minutes and tallied an efficient 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a first-round romp of Mercer. Bueckers and the Huskies will likely get far more resistance from former AAC foe UCF, which has ridden one of the best defenses in the country to a 26–3 mark this season. With two No. 2 seeds (Iowa and Baylor) already eliminated, can the Knights bust more brackets and upset UConn?

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Women’s CBB: No. 12 Belmont at No. 4 Tennessee | Belmont already pulled off one upset in this tournament, knocking off Oregon in an overtime thriller in the first round. Can the Bruins take down in-state foe Tennessee and advance to the program’s first-ever Sweet 16? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets | As SI’s Rohan Nadkarni wrote Friday, a full-strength Nets team is probably the best team in the Eastern Conference. The problem? We don’t often see the full-strength Nets and won’t tonight since Kyrie Irving still can’t play in New York City. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 6 Ohio State at No. 3 LSU | Kim Mulkey’s LSU team got all they could handle from an outstanding Jackson State team in the first one but found a way to survive and advance. They’ll get another tough test in Baton Rouge tonight against an Ohio State team that shared the Big Ten’s regular-season title this season. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche | The Avalanche have been so good lately that Flames coach Darryl Sutter called a potential first round playoff series with them “a waste of eight days.” The league-topping Avs keep rolling but could at least get tested tonight by an Oilers team that has won five straight games. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM:

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

If the Sixers want any chance of winning the top spot in the East away from the Heat, they need to find a way to win tonight. They’re currently 3.5 games back of conference-leading Miami heading into today’s huge game after getting knocked off Sunday by a surging Raptors team. But with Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up, the upside is there for this group to win the East come playoff time. This one feels like a potential conference finals preview.

7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

