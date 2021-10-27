Braves Go for Full Control of World Series in Game 2

Plus, Ja Morant keeps making his early MVP case against Dame and the Blazers.

Happy Hump Day! World Series Game 1 may have dominated the headlines, but there was no more powerful moment in sports last night than Carli Lloyd’s emotional goodbye to the USWNT. The 6–0 win over South Korea closed her storied national team career.

Tonight, we’ve got Game 2 of the World Series and a chance to watch two of the brightest young talents in the NBA.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

The legend of Braves righthander Charlie Morton added another chapter last night, when the veteran hurler struck out Jose Altuve while pitching with a broken leg. Morton’s start and season ended early because of the fracture, but a solid outing and some early offense from Atlanta led to a Game 1 win.

Beyond Morton’s gutsy outing, the players that shined for the Braves in Game 1 were its deadline acquisitions in the outfield. Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall homered while Eddie Rosario tallied two more hits and Joc Pederson also singled. That quartet changed the calculus for an Atlanta team that sat under .500 at the trade deadline and now is three wins from a World Series ring.

Tonight’s pitching duel features Braves lefty Max Fried and Astros young righthander José Urquidy.

8:09 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks | The Timberwolves are playing well on defense to start the season, and Anthony Edwards remains one of the more entertaining players in the sport (and perhaps the most quotable). Tonight’s trip to face the defending champs should be a good litmus test. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports North/Bally Sports WI, watch on fuboTV

| The Timberwolves are playing well on defense to start the season, and Anthony Edwards remains one of the more entertaining players in the sport (and perhaps the most quotable). Tonight’s trip to face the defending champs should be a good litmus test. Carabao Cup: Manchester City at West Ham | For a fourth-round League Cup game, getting two teams in the top four of the Premier League is about all you can ask for. I wouldn’t expect to see either squad’s top 11, but plenty of entertaining players should be on the pitch. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| For a fourth-round League Cup game, getting two teams in the top four of the Premier League is about all you can ask for. I wouldn’t expect to see either squad’s top 11, but plenty of entertaining players should be on the pitch. Osasuna at Real Madrid | Barcelona’s disastrous season would seemingly open the door for Real Madrid to run away with La Liga, but Los Blancos haven’t dominated thus far. Osasuna sits just two points behind Madrid in the table and should provide a worthy test. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Barcelona’s disastrous season would seemingly open the door for Real Madrid to run away with La Liga, but Los Blancos haven’t dominated thus far. Osasuna sits just two points behind Madrid in the table and should provide a worthy test. Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers | Our Michael Pina called Ja Morant “the most electric player in the league” earlier this week as the third-year guard makes his way-too-early case for MVP votes. You don’t want to miss him in action, especially against another elite guard such as Damian Lillard. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s College Volleyball: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin and Nebraska are two perennial powers in women’s college volleyball and are ranked third and sixth respectively in the nation. The Huskers also have perhaps the best fan base in the sport, averaging more than 8,000 fans per game and have won 10 in a row. The Badgers have nine straight victories to their name. It’s a high-energy sport, a matchup that features two elite teams in what should be a fun atmosphere.

9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

