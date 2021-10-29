Astros, Braves Jockey for Control of World Series in Game 3
Well, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ perfect season is over. The Packers led most of the way and grabbed a late red zone interception to hold on after the Arizona offense woke up in the second half. It wasn’t the shootout I expected, but it was still a fun Thursday game, especially with the World Series on a day off.
But the Fall Classic is back tonight! Also worth watching are some high-end NBA showdowns and what could be one of the best QBs on the board in next year’s NFL draft.
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH
Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
The Astros’ Game 2 win was huge for a number of reasons. Obviously, avoiding going down 2-0 in the series before it moved to Atlanta was a necessity, but getting to Max Fried, given the Braves’ suddenly-thin rotation, sets up Houston well for the remainder of the series. The Braves have Ian Anderson for Game 3, but he and Fried are the only real starters left. With Game 4 and 5 likely to be bullpen games in some form or fashion, the Braves need real length from Anderson to avoid taxing the bullpen (or Arm Barn) further and giving the Astros more looks at these Atlanta arms.
Luis Garcia shut down the Red Sox offense in a decisive Game 6 his last time out. We’ll see if he has similarly outstanding stuff tonight against a Braves offense that has gotten clutch hit after clutch hit this postseason.
With inclement weather rolling through the Atlanta area, keep an eye on Emma Baccellieri’s Twitter feed for any updates about tonight’s game.
8:09 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
- The World Series Is Even—but the Scales Favor the Astros (Matt Martell)
- How Does Atlanta Handle Its Pitching Going Forward? (Emma Baccellieri)
- Dusty Baker’s Time Is Now (Tom Verducci)
- Braves’ Brian Snitker: Old-School, No Analytics and Winning (Chris Ballard)
Every day during the World Series, get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team in your inbox by signing up for the Five-Tool Newsletter.
LINEUP
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat | The hard work from young stars Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball has catapulted the Hornets into one of the NBA’s most exciting teams. Games against veteran squads like Miami’s will serve as good early tests of just how much of a contender the upstart Hornets really are. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers | The Cavs are playing at a pace more recognizable in the early 2000s than today, but it’s working: Three straight opponents have been held under 100 points in three straight wins. The grind-it-out style might frustrate the Lakers, which are still very much a work in progress. 10:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports OH/Spectrum SportsNet, watch on fuboTV
- College Football: UNLV at Nevada | It’s a light Friday football slate, but the chance to see potential first round draft pick Carson Strong at QB for Nevada makes this one worth a check-in. And even though UNLV is 0–7, you never know what can happen in a rivalry game. 10 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV
HIDDEN GEM
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings
Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville resigned yesterday following a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman regarding Quenneville’s role in the Chicago Blackhawks’ coverup of a video coach’s sexual assault of a player in 2010.
The events led The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin to write this column, headlined, simply, “You've Lost Our Trust, Hockey.”
On the ice, the Panthers have been the NHL's best team so far this season, winning all seven of their games, including six by multiple goals. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have had a strong 4-2-1 start.
7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.
Happy streaming!
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.
Regional restrictions may apply.