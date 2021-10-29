Astros, Braves Jockey for Control of World Series in Game 3

Well, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ perfect season is over. The Packers led most of the way and grabbed a late red zone interception to hold on after the Arizona offense woke up in the second half. It wasn’t the shootout I expected, but it was still a fun Thursday game, especially with the World Series on a day off.

But the Fall Classic is back tonight! Also worth watching are some high-end NBA showdowns and what could be one of the best QBs on the board in next year’s NFL draft.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

The Astros’ Game 2 win was huge for a number of reasons. Obviously, avoiding going down 2-0 in the series before it moved to Atlanta was a necessity, but getting to Max Fried, given the Braves’ suddenly-thin rotation, sets up Houston well for the remainder of the series. The Braves have Ian Anderson for Game 3, but he and Fried are the only real starters left. With Game 4 and 5 likely to be bullpen games in some form or fashion, the Braves need real length from Anderson to avoid taxing the bullpen (or Arm Barn) further and giving the Astros more looks at these Atlanta arms.

Luis Garcia shut down the Red Sox offense in a decisive Game 6 his last time out. We’ll see if he has similarly outstanding stuff tonight against a Braves offense that has gotten clutch hit after clutch hit this postseason.

With inclement weather rolling through the Atlanta area, keep an eye on Emma Baccellieri’s Twitter feed for any updates about tonight’s game.

8:09 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

Every day during the World Series, get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team in your inbox by signing up for the Five-Tool Newsletter.

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville resigned yesterday following a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman regarding Quenneville’s role in the Chicago Blackhawks’ coverup of a video coach’s sexual assault of a player in 2010.

The events led The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin to write this column, headlined, simply, “You've Lost Our Trust, Hockey.”

On the ice, the Panthers have been the NHL's best team so far this season, winning all seven of their games, including six by multiple goals. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have had a strong 4-2-1 start.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

