    • October 31, 2021
    Will the Braves Take the Title in World Series Game 5?

    Plus, the Kraken cap their first homestand against the Rangers.
    A late rally by the Braves, led by back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh inning, pushed Atlanta to a 3–2 win in Game 4 and a commanding 3–1 lead in the World Series. The Braves will look to wrap up their first title since 1995 at home tonight.

    Catch a pair of heated NFL division battles this afternoon, as the Titans take on the Colts and the Buccaneers face the Saints. Also keep an eye on the NHL, as the Kraken look to finish their first homestand at Climate Pledge Arena with a win against the Rangers.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    MUST WATCH

    Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    The Braves are just one win away from a World Series title after a come-from-behind victory against the Astros in Game 4 put them on the brink of a championship.

    Houston faces an uphill battle to win the series, and to have a chance, its offense will need to rebound. The Astros stranded 11 baserunners in the 3–2 loss Saturday and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

    Still, the Astros should have the pitching advantage tonight with Game 1 starter Framber Valdez back on the mound. The Braves will have a second straight bullpen game after their Game 1 starter Charlie Morton broke his leg in that contest.

    8:15 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

    LINEUP

    • Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts | With a win against the Colts (3–4), the Titans (5–2) would grab a three-game lead in the NFC South heading into the second half of the season. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints | Jameis Winston makes his first start against the Buccaneers, the team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2015 but ditched him for Tom Brady before the 2020 season. 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
    • Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings | The Cowboys (5–1) lead the NFL with 34.2 points per game and 460.8 yards per game behind quarterback Dak Prescott, but Prescott could be hobbled by a calf strain against the Vikings. He'll be a game-time decision in Minnesota. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV
    • Houston Dash at Washington Spirit | The Dash need a tie or a win to clinch a spot in the six-team NWSL playoffs, which will kick off next weekend. 2 p.m. ET, Paramount+
    • Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks | The Jazz finished the preseason with a 124–120 win against the defending champion Bucks and started the regular season with four straight wins, but they suffered their first loss of the season Saturday against the Bulls. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken

    The Kraken ended their season-opening road trip on a three-game losing streak, then dropped their home opener 4–2 against the Canucks last Saturday. Since then, though, they have found their footing at Climate Pledge Arena, with back-to-back wins against the Canadiens and Wild. They’ll look to keep the momentum going on their home ice tonight against the Rangers, who have looked strong to start the season in a crowded Metropolitan Division.

    9 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

