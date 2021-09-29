Stanton, Judge Look to Keep Red-Hot Yankees Rolling vs. Blue Jays

The WNBA playoffs’ thrilling start continued last night with a double-OT upset victory by the Sky on the road over MVP Jonquel Jones and the top-seeded Sun. That wild game sets the tone for what could be an amazing series between the two clubs, which will continue Thursday night in Connecticut. While there’s no WNBA playoff action on tonight, we do have plenty to watch, including the ever-entertaining AL wild-card push and another day of Champions League group stage matches. Plus, preseason hockey continues!

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton kept mashing for the Bronx Bombers last night, with each slugger continuing his recent tear at the plate with a home run in a 7–2 win over the Blue Jays. That win pushed the Yankees’ lead for the first AL wild-card spot to two games and increased their playoff odds to almost 93%, per Fangraphs. Another win tonight with ace Gerrit Cole on the mound would come close to solidifying a playoff berth. The struggling Blue Jays will have José Berríos on the bump tonight but need to wake up their offense after scoring more than four runs just twice in the last eight games.

7:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Chelsea at Juventus | The most high-profile of today's UCL matches, Chelsea's trip to Turin today should be a good litmus test for the defending champion of Europe. Juve has had an uneven start to the season, but got three points in its Champions League opener two weeks ago against Malmo. 3 p.m. ET

Dynamo Kyiv at Bayern Munich | Bayern had no trouble dispatching Barcelona in its first UCL match, and it seems unlikely they'll have any issues with Dynamo Kyiv today. But after seeing Sheriff Tiraspol beat Real Madrid yesterday at the Bernabeu, no result in this competition should shock you. 3 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles | The Red Sox gave away a 2–0 lead with Chris Sale on the mound and lost to the lowly O's last night, threatening their hopes of sneaking into the AL wild-card game. A win tonight is a must. 7:05 p.m. ET

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners | The Mariners are on an absolute tear, winners of nine of their last 10 to get within just a half game of the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot. There's certainly a path to the playoffs for this exciting young team, but they'll need to keep winning. 10:10 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames | Preseason hockey, anyone? You can watch this to get your hockey fix or to get a glimpse at the incredible jerseys the Kraken will be rocking in their inaugural season. Your choice! 9 p.m. ET

HIDDEN GEM

Villarreal at Manchester United

After a strong start to the Premier League season, Man United has struggled of late, losing Saturday at home to Aston Villa and falling 2–1 to Young Boys in its UCL opener two weeks ago. That makes today’s match at Old Trafford particularly important for United. They can’t afford to drop points in consecutive matches to open the group, particularly at home. Villarreal opened its UCL campaign with a 2–2 draw against Atalanta and drew 0–0 with Real Madrid in La Liga play Saturday.

3 p.m. ET

