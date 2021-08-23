Two 9-Game Win Streaks on the Line in Atlanta

Before we get to the start of the college football season later this week, check in on a former college star in NFL preseason action. As exhibition games go, Jags-Saints tonight in New Orleans is about as important as they come. Both teams are trying to find answers at the quarterback position. Also on the docket for today is a matchup between the two hottest teams in baseball, Premier League and Serie A soccer and even the Little League World Series.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for.

MUST WATCH

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Something has to give in this one, right?

Entering the July 30 trade deadline, the Yankees were a pedestrian 53–48 and the Braves sat just 51–52. Since, the two teams have won 36 of their 44 combined games, and each have won nine in a row heading into this series. The turnarounds have been remarkable for the two most disappointing teams of baseball’s first few months. That should make this week’s series a must-watch, as both teams look to further solidify their playoff hopes as the calendar inches towards September.

7:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Leicester City at West Ham | The second week of the Premier League season wraps up in East London, where two teams that each earned three points in their openers face off. Both clubs came up just short of finishing in the top four of the table last season. 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV

| The second week of the Premier League season wraps up in East London, where two teams that each earned three points in their openers face off. Both clubs came up just short of finishing in the top four of the table last season. Little League World Series | Four more games to watch from Williamsport, Pa., today. That includes an elimination game for the team I’ve fallen in love with from Hastings, Neb., which stunned former LLWS champ Toms River, N.J., in its opener. ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Four more games to watch from Williamsport, Pa., today. That includes an elimination game for the team I’ve fallen in love with from Hastings, Neb., which stunned former LLWS champ Toms River, N.J., in its opener. AC Milan at Sampdoria | The Serie A season gets underway today for both clubs. It will be the league debut for Olivier Giroud, who joined Milan in July from Chelsea. 2:45 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus

| The Serie A season gets underway today for both clubs. It will be the league debut for Olivier Giroud, who joined Milan in July from Chelsea. Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays | These two teams may be known for their abilities at the plate, but tonight’s pitching matchup is full of intrigue. Lance Lynn would lead the AL in ERA if he had thrown enough innings to qualify, while Blue Jays righty Alek Manoah is one of the most exciting young arms in baseball. 7:07 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Sportsnet One, watch on fuboTV

| These two teams may be known for their abilities at the plate, but tonight’s pitching matchup is full of intrigue. Lance Lynn would lead the AL in ERA if he had thrown enough innings to qualify, while Blue Jays righty Alek Manoah is one of the most exciting young arms in baseball. The King of Crenshaw Podcast Series | This four-part series released today explores the life and legacy of rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose death resonated strongly throughout the NBA when he was shot and killed in 2019. 30 for 30 Podcasts

HIDDEN GEM

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Urban Meyer continues to hold off on naming Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback in Jacksonville, but the star rookie will get his second chance to earn the job for good in a preseason battle with the Saints. Lawrence is expected to get more snaps this week after a solid debut last Saturday, completing six of his nine passes for 71 yards without an interception. Lawrence’s only two college losses as a starter came in New Orleans, to Ohio State in last season’s CFP semifinal and two years ago against Joe Burrow’s LSU in the National Championship game.

There’s also plenty to watch from the Saints perspective, namely the quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Winston is expected to start this game after Hill got the start in the team’s preseason opener.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

