October 5, 2021
Red Sox, Yankees Renew Rivalry in AL Wild-Card Game

Plus, the Bucks play their first preseason game after last year’s title.
Last night’s Monday Night Football clash between the Raiders and Chargers wasn’t overly exciting … unless you had Austin Ekeler on your fantasy team. And while the calendar may read Oct. 5, today marks the true start of October: the MLB postseason. The sport’s biggest rivalry is renewed tonight at Fenway Park as the Red Sox and Yankees look to extend their seasons. I can’t wait.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Yankees. Red Sox. A packed Fenway crowd. Single elimination baseball.

Could it be much better?

We didn’t get the wild AL wild-card tiebreakers I was hoping for, but this game has the makings of the next great one in this storied rivalry. The Yankees are paying Gerrit Cole $324 million to pitch in and win games like this, and he’ll take the ball against Nathan Eovaldi in a battle of hard-throwing righthanders. The Red Sox have gotten to Cole this year, with the Yankees ace owning a 4.91 ERA in six starts against Boston this year. Meanwhile, the Yanks tagged Eovaldi for a season-worst seven runs in less than three innings in the teams’ last meeting.

The Red Sox won the season series, which gives them the right to host this game. But the Yankees have controlled matchups between these two teams late in the season, including a three-game sweep of the Sox at Fenway less than two weeks ago.

8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

  • Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs have struggled some this preseason, while the Panthers have four wins in four games. Should you take anything away from that for the regular season? Probably not. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV
  • Women’s Champions League: Arsenal at Barcelona | Barcelona blanked Chelsea in last year’s Champions League final, but Arsenal has won its last three matches by a combined score of 13–0 and should provide a stiff test. 3 p.m. ET, YouTube
  • Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies | The Bucks take the floor for the first time since winning the NBA Finals in July. Don’t expect to see much (if any) Giannis Antetokounmpo in this one as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered during the playoffs. 8 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV
  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls | The new-look Bulls with Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in tow have high expectations in 2021–22. They’ll open their preseason account tonight against a very young Cavaliers team. 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

It’s still only the preseason for another week, but it will be fun to watch this budding regional rivalry develop over the next few years. These two cities are divided by less than 150 miles, practically making them neighbors considering the travel required for most pro sports teams in the northwestern part of the United States. The Kraken won the teams’ first meeting this preseason, a 5–3 victory in Seattle.

10 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

