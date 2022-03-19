How to Watch Wales vs. Italy in the Six Nations

The final round of the 2022 Six Nations championship gets underway when Italy visit Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Dethroned Six Nations champions Wales have named a much-changed line-up for their final fixture of the 2022 tournament, which includes the heroic return of lock legend Alun Wyn Jones.

The most capped Test rugby player of all time will make the 150th appearance for his country despite having not played since he suffered a serious shoulder injury against New Zealand in October.

How to Watch Wales vs. Italy Today

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: You can stream Wales vs. Italy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wayne Pivac has raised a few eyebrows with his revolutionized selection to face the Azzurri in Cardiff on Saturday, where a win could catapult his side from fifth up to third.

Wales would need both England (currently third) and Scotland (fourth) to lose in France and Ireland, respectively, in order for that to happen, however.

While it will be a special day for recalled lock Jones, fly-half Dan Biggar will retain the captaincy in what will be his 100th outing for Wales.

The Northampton Saint enjoyed a heroic performance in last Friday’s 13-9 loss to Grand Slam favorites France, while Italy are still seeking their first point of the competition.

Speaking of heroic displays, Ange Capuozzo will make his first senior start for Italy at full-back, having come off the bench to score two tries on debut in last weekend’s 33-22 defeat to Scotland:

Capuozzo’s introduction could bring the spark the Azzurri need to at least get points on the board before the tournament ends, having not won a Six Nations fixture since 2015.

His move into the XV shifts Edoardo Padovani onto the win opposite Monty Ioane, who has looked frustrated on the other flank despite being one of his side’s biggest scoring threats.

Kieran Crowley’s side hasn’t beaten Wales since 2007 and has emerged on the losing side of their last 16 encounters.

The Azzurri are still waiting on their first win on Welsh soil as they prepare for their 17th visit, their best result to date being an 18-18 draw in the 2006 edition of the Six Nations.

Team News

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (C), Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Seb Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (C), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Niccolò Cannone, Braam Steyn, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon

Regional restrictions may apply.