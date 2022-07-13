How to Watch International Friendly: Pumas UNAM vs. Celta Vigo

Pumas UNAM and Celta Vigo will play an international friendly ahead of the beginning of Celta's La Liga season.

In an international club friendly between Pumas UNAM and Celta, the two clubs will meet for the first time. The two teams will be playing in Mexico City at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

How to Watch International Friendly: Pumas UNAM vs. Celta today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream International Friendly: Pumas UNAM vs. Celta on fuboTV

Pumas has just started its Liga MX Apertura season and has had two draws so far. The club’s latest match was a 3-3 draw with Club León. Pumas was able to jump to a 3-0 lead with goals from Juan Dinenno, Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo Salvio. However, León responded quickly with goals in the 53rd, 59th and 79th minutes of the match. Pumas is managed by Andrés Lillini, who has been with the club for 91 matches which started in 2020.

Celta Vigo will have another friendly before starting its La Liga season. The club will also play the San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly on July 22. Celta finished its previous La Liga season in 11th place. In 38 games, the club had 12 wins, 10 draws and 16 losses.

Eduardo Coudet has managed Celta since 2020 and has won 28 matches with 17 draws for the 72 matches that he has been at the helm of the club.

Regional restrictions may apply.