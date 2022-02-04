Al-Ahly and Monterrey will face off in Abu Dhabi for a spot in the 2021 Club World Cup today.

Al Ahly is at the top of the Egyptian Premier League and will be taking on Monterrey today.

How to watch Al-Ahly vs Monterrey today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Watch the Al-Ahly vs Monterrey match online with fuboTV

Both Monterrey and Al-Ahly are vying for a spot in the Club World Cup. Monterrey was ranked No. 8 in Liga MX and will be the underdog in this match.

Al-Ahly rolled its opponents and easily made is through the group stages to get to the position it is in. In seven matches this season, Al-Ahly had six wins, one draw, and zero losses. It has been a great season for the club.

Al-Ahly lost to Bayern Munich in its last Club World Cup and looking to be better in this year's.

This will be a great matchup against two teams that have something to prove. Al-Ahly wants to prove it can live up to the record it has and the hype surrounding the club. Whereas Monterrey is looking to prove it is supposed to be there.

Tune into FOX Deportes at 11:30 a.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.