How to Watch Al-Hilal FC vs. Al Jazira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Hilal and Al Jazira meet in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup, an event that pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other, continues on Sunday, with Al Hilal taking on Al Jazira in second-round play.

How to Watch Al-Hilal FC vs. Al Jazira Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Al-Hilal FC vs. Al Jazira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This meeting pits 2021 AFC Champions League winner Al Hilal against 2020-21 UAE Pro League winner Al Jazira, which has already played a game in the tournament, as it entered in the first round and took down AS Pirae, the OFC representative. The team won 4-1, getting goals from Zayed Al-Ameri, Ahmed Al-Attas, Milos Kosanovic and Abdoulay Diaby.

Al Hilal, who compete in the Saudi Professional League, received an automatic spot in the second round. The team is in fourth place currently in the league, but has finished first or second in six consecutive seasons.

In the AFC Champions League, Al Hilal defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final back in November to earn the spot in this event. Al Jazira didn't compete in that event, but will compete in the 2022 AFC Champions League, which begins in March.

The winner of this match will play Chelsea on Feb. 9.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Al-Hilal FC vs. Al Jazira

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
11:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

