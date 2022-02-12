Skip to main content

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Hilal takes on Al Ahly in the third-place game at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal and Al Ahly will face on Saturday in the third-place game at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other. Al Hilal, the AFC representative in the tournament, and Al Ahly, the CAF representative, both entered this tournament in the second round.

After dominating against Al Jazira in the second round with a 6-1 victory, Al Hilal ran into UEFA representative Chelsea in the semifinals, which resulted in a 1-0 loss.

The situation in the last round was similar for Al Ahly, as it took on CONMEBOL team Palmeiras, losing 2-0. The team began the tournament with a 1-0 win over Monterrey.

Al Ahly played in this game in 2020, defeating Palmeiras on penalties after a 0-0 draw to win third place. Al Hilal played in the third-place game in 2019, drawing Monterrey 2-2 but losing in penalty kicks to finish in fourth place.

This is Al Ahly's fourth appearance in the third-place game. It's Al Hilal's second.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Al-Hilal RB Leipzig
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly

just now
celta vigo
La Liga

How to Watch Cádiz vs. Celta

5 minutes ago
Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce

5 minutes ago
imago1009630298h
FIFA

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly in Canada

10 minutes ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

2 hours ago
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

4 hours ago
USATSI_15661415 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round

4 hours ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

5 hours ago
USATSI_10648094
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Sweden in Canada

6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy