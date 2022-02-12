Al Hilal takes on Al Ahly in the third-place game at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal and Al Ahly will face on Saturday in the third-place game at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other. Al Hilal, the AFC representative in the tournament, and Al Ahly, the CAF representative, both entered this tournament in the second round.

After dominating against Al Jazira in the second round with a 6-1 victory, Al Hilal ran into UEFA representative Chelsea in the semifinals, which resulted in a 1-0 loss.

The situation in the last round was similar for Al Ahly, as it took on CONMEBOL team Palmeiras, losing 2-0. The team began the tournament with a 1-0 win over Monterrey.

Al Ahly played in this game in 2020, defeating Palmeiras on penalties after a 0-0 draw to win third place. Al Hilal played in the third-place game in 2019, drawing Monterrey 2-2 but losing in penalty kicks to finish in fourth place.

This is Al Ahly's fourth appearance in the third-place game. It's Al Hilal's second.

Regional restrictions may apply.