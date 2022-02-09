Skip to main content

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Hilal takes on Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals.

Al Hilal and Chelsea will face on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Club World Cup final to take on Palmeiras.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Al Hilal vs. Chelsea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other. Chelsea is the UEFA representative and earned an automatic spot in the semifinals due to the quality of play in UEFA. Al Hilal is the AFC representative and entered the tournament in the second round.

Al Hilal entered the World Cup in style, with a dominant 6-1 win over Al Jazira. The team went down 1-0 early, but after Odion Ighalo put Al Hilal on the board in the 36th minutes, the floodgates opened. Al Hilal led 2-1 at the half, then scored four more goals in the second half.

Chelsea has appeared in the World Cup final once, losing in 2012 to Brazil's Corinthians. Al Hilal's best showing was a fourth-place finish in 2019 when it lost to Monterrey.

