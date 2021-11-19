How to Watch Benfica vs Belenenses SAD

Portugal's newest tournament for U23 clubs will broadcast another match Friday: Benfica will play at home against Belenenses SAD, in what is sure to be a showcase of some of the country's brightest young talent.

The Revelations League, currently in its first stage, was started in 2018 in an effort to showcase Portugal's top young players. Teams are placed in either of two divisions - A or B, depending on where they are located in the country - and are scheduled to play twice against every other team, both at home and away.

The resulting points determine who will be eligible to compete for the Revelations Trophy, and Benfica - as one of the country's 'Big Three' - are seen as one of the more likely teams to win it all. Benfica have a historically stronger youth development program, and earned the victory over Belenenses when they first faced each other in this year's tournament.

However, they fell 2-1 to the team as recently as late last year. With Benfica second place in points behind Evora, they may be feeling an extra push to secure the top spot, but their lofty reputation pro

