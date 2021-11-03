Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Canadian Championship Semifinal: Toronto FC vs. Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pacific FC makes its first road trip to an MLS stadium to face Toronto FC with a spot in the Voyageurs Cup final on the line.
    Pacific FC, top of the Canadian Premier League table, aims to make it two consecutive Canadian Championship wins against Major League Soccer squads. 

    Having beaten provincial foe Vancouver Whitecaps in a thrilling 4-3 matchup in the quarterfinals, winning the Championship would make Pacific FC the first CPL team to play in the Canadian Championship final.

    First the club has to beat Toronto FC, which comes in with seven Voyageurs Cups and looking to continue its reign as the most decorated Canadian squad. With its lackluster Major League Soccer season nearing its end, this tournament’s result may be the highlight of the team's 2021 run.

    How to Watch: Canadian Championship Semifinal: Toronto FC vs. Pacific FC Today

    Match Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live stream the Canadian Championship Semifinal: Toronto FC vs. Pacific FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Toronto FC advanced to the semifinals with a decisive 4-0 win over York United in late September. In its last two MLS matches, the club has earned draws against playoff bound Philadelphia and Atlanta. The latter match came while resting high profile players Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo and captain Michael Bradley.

    Pacific comes in losing four of its last six matches but still clinging to the No. 1 seed in the CPL with one game remaining in the regular season. With this semifinal and the regular season finale on the horizon, this could be the biggest week in club history.

    The winner of today’s match will advance to face-off against CF Montréal, which defeated Forge FC of the CPL 8-7 on penalty kicks after a scoreless 90 minutes.

