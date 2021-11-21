Another edition of the Canadian Classique commences as Toronto FC and CF Montréal battle for the Voyageurs Cup.

Toronto FC and CF Montréal have combined for 11 of the previous 13 Canadian Championship titles and will meet for the fifth time in the final since the tournament's inception in 2008.

With both sides failing to qualify for the MLS playoffs, this is the final opportunity for hardware before the sun sets on Canadian club soccer for the 2021 season.

How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal:

Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live stream the Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Montréal advanced to the semifinals when it beat Canadian Premier League side HFX Wanders 3–1 by scoring three unanswered goals.

In the semifinals, CF Montréal took on back-to-back CPL champion Forge FC in that club's first-ever game against an MLS side.

Scoreless after 90 minutes, the teams headed straight to penalties and after 10 rounds the shootout came down to the goalkeepers. CF Montréal's Sebastian Breza saved the kick from Triston Henry and then netted the game-winner to send them to their seventh Canadian Championship final.

Toronto trounced CPL’s York United 4–0 in the quarterfinal round and then advanced to the final by beating Pacific FC 2–1. In that game, the all-time leading scorer in Canadian Championship history, Jozy Altidore, netted a goal in the 16th minute.

CF Montréal have the advantage with an 8–4 goal differential and a 2-0-1 win record in three games between the two sides.

