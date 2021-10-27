Back-to-back Canadian Premier League Champion Forge FC is one win away from a trip to the Canadian Championship final, as it hosts three-time tournament champion CF Montreal in the semifinals of the single leg knockout tournament.

Both teams are in the midst of a playoff push in their respective leagues, but a domestic tournament title has both teams poised to win hardware this fall.

How to Watch: CF Montreal at Forge FC Today

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021



Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream CF Montreal at Forge FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!



Forge FC advanced to the semifinals via a 2-1 win over CPL foe Valour FC behind a pair of goals just three minutes apart in the first half of the quarterfinals on Sept. 15. Forward Woobens Pacius netted his first goal of the tournament, his sixth goal across all competitions for Forge, which stood as the game winner.

Montreal still holds the Voyageurs Cup, having won the tournament in 2019, the third time the cup has been awarded to the winner of the Canadian Championship tournament. The club has hoisted the cup a total of 10 times, dating back to 2002 when it was previously awarded by head-to-head matchups among Canadian Major League Soccer and United Soccer League teams.

This match marks the first meeting between the two clubs. The winner will advance to face the victor of the Toronto FC vs Pacific FC match being played on Nov. 3. Should Forge advance to the final, it will be the first non-MLS side to appear in the final.

The 2021 Canadian Championship Final will earn a berth into the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.