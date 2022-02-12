Skip to main content

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Palmeiras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea takes on Palmeiras on Saturday in the FIFA Club World Cup finale.

The FIFA Club World Cup concludes on Saturday with Chelsea taking on Palmeiras for the title.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Palmeiras Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Chelsea vs. Palmeiras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other. Chelsea is the UEFA representative, with Palmeiras being the CONMEBOL team. Chelsea is looking to give UEFA its 14th Club World Cup title, while Palmeiras would be the fifth winner from CONMEBOL. No other confederation has won this event.

Both of these teams entered the tournament in the semifinals.

Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly 2-0 in the last round, with Raphael Veiga and Dudu each scoring a goal.

Chelsea beat Al Hilal 1-0, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the lone goal of the match.

This is Chelsea's second trip to the Club World Cup final, with the team's first appearance coming in 2012, when it lost 1-0 to Corinthians.

Pameiras has never appeared in the finals, but did play against Al Ahly last year in the third-place game, losing in penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chelsea
Soccer Tournaments

