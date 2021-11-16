How to Watch Revelations Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil

The two South American teams in the U-20 Revelations Cup meet Tuesday.

The third and final matchday of the Revelations Cup, a series of meetings between U-20 teams, has arrived. Tuesday's action begins with the United States facing Mexico and is followed by a meeting between Colombia and Brazil in the final game of the tournament.

Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Colombia's first game ended in a 0–0 draw against Mexico. It then followed that up with a draw against the United States, with the game ending 1–1. Colombia trailed for much of the match, but Tomás Ángel scored in stoppage time in the second half to even the score.

Brazil opened the tournament with a 4–0 win over the United States, with Marcos Santos scoring three goals.

It followed that up with a 2–1 loss to Mexico, as Werton scored the only goal of the match for Brazil. Expected to be the favorites to win this mini-tournament, Brazil is now a point behind Mexico in the standings.

The Revelations Cup is essentially a warm-up for the U-20 World Cup qualifying tournaments. For these two nations, that means a chance to prepare for the 2023 South American U-20 Championship.

Brazil hasn't won that tournament since 2011, while Colombia won the 2013 edition. Neither side made the final in the last two editions.

