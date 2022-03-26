Skip to main content

How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Croatia faces off against former UEFA World Cup Qualifying Group H rivals Slovenia in a friendly match in Qatar on Saturday.

Croatia secured its spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by finishing in first place in Group H at the end of the UEFA qualifying rounds. The 2018 World Cup finalists ended the campaign with 23 points, just one point above Russia who finished with 22. Slovenia was also in Group H, but finished fourth in the group and will not be participating in the world's most prestigious tournament at the end of the year.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Croatia vs. Slovenia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After crashing out of the 2021 UEFA Euros in the Round of 16, courtesy of a thrilling 5-3 defeat to Spain, Croatia went undefeated in its last seven World Cup qualifying matches with a 5-2-0 record in that span.

The national team led by head coach Zlatko Dalic's most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over second-in-the-group Russia thanks to an 81st-minute own goal by Fyodor Kudryashov.

Croatia called up its strongest possible squad for its trip to the Middle East, with Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic likely to get minutes in the friendly against Croatia.

The Croatians will face Slovenia in this friendly match at Education City Stadium in the city of Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

