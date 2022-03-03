The Under-17 South American Women's Football Championship continues on to match-day two where Ecuador face hosts Uruguay on Thursday.

With the first round of matches behind us, the hosts of the U-17 South American Women's Football Championship Uruguay will look to keep the undefeated streak alive when they face Ecuador at the Charrúa Stadium in Montevideo.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Ecuador vs. Uruguay Thursday:

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Ecuador vs. Uruguay on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Uruguay is off to a great start in the tournament having defeated Peru 2-0 on Tuesday for match-day one. The Uruguayan team, coached by Daniel Pérez, won the match with authority and thanks to goals from Julieta Morales and Antonella Mazziotto. The first goal came 15 minutes into the match when Morales pinged a shot into the top left corner of the Peruvian goal. The definitive goal of the match came off of a cross from the right side from Lucía Flores that Mazziotto was able to comfortably put away in the back of the net to double the lead.

Ecuador meanwhile lost 1-0 to Chile in their debut in the tournament and will need to turn things around quickly if they hope to have a chance against the dominant host country.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.