How to Watch Emelec vs Millonarios

How to Watch Explosión Azul: Emelec vs. Millonarios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Emelec is coming off a draw and Millonarios is coming off a win and both of these clubs will meet today.

Millonarios has two wins, a loss and two draws over the last few weeks. Today, the club will face off against Emelec.

How to Watch Emelec vs Millionarios Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream the Emelec vs Millonarios match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emelec is coming off a draw and will hope to get a win here today. The draw came against Independiente Del Valle and Emelec was not able to generate a ton of offense.

The club has shown it has been able to get it going offensively, which was on display in November when Emelec had a 4-0 win over Manta.

This will be a showdown with two teams that are in need of a win. Both teams will have to show up offensively and generate offense. Millonarios has had a tougher time doing that considering the club hasn't scored more than two goals in its last five matches.

A different team will need to show up today. Emelec could be a tough team to stop if Millonarios isn't able to stop the club offensively.

Tune into GolTV (Spanish) to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Emelec vs Millonarios

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
