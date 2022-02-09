How to Watch Emelec vs Millonarios

How to Watch Explosión Azul: Emelec vs. Millonarios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Millonarios has two wins, a loss and two draws over the last few weeks. Today, the club will face off against Emelec.
How to Watch Emelec vs Millionarios Today:
Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN
Emelec is coming off a draw and will hope to get a win here today. The draw came against Independiente Del Valle and Emelec was not able to generate a ton of offense.
The club has shown it has been able to get it going offensively, which was on display in November when Emelec had a 4-0 win over Manta.
This will be a showdown with two teams that are in need of a win. Both teams will have to show up offensively and generate offense. Millonarios has had a tougher time doing that considering the club hasn't scored more than two goals in its last five matches.
A different team will need to show up today. Emelec could be a tough team to stop if Millonarios isn't able to stop the club offensively.
Tune into GolTV (Spanish) to catch all of the action.
