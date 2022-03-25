Skip to main content

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

France and Ivory Coast face off in this friendly battle at Vélodrome Stadium in the city of Marseille on Friday.

Although it is a friendly, France and Ivory Coast will both look to get a result in Marseille as each national team has called up its best players ahead of the March international window. The African team will face France and also England in this week's run of matches, while France will host South Africa after facing the Ivorians.

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream France vs. Ivory Coast on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France's most recent international action was the final match in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers against Finland, a 2-0 victory for the French team with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema.

The French national team, led by Didier Deschamps, cruised to a first-place finish in Group D of the UEFA qualifying tournament, sealing its spot at Qatar 2022. The squad went undefeated with five wins and three draws in its eight group stage matches.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, is coming off of a frustrating Africa Cup of Nations, where a Round of 16 elimination to eventual runner-up Egypt in penalty kicks left a lot to be desired from a team with some of the biggest names in football.

Some of those names include Franck Kessie, who just agreed to a deal to transfer to Xavi's Barcelona, Sebastien Haller, who leads the UEFA Champions League in goals still even after Ajax was eliminated, and Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha, who are staples on their respective Premier League clubs.

With all of those stars along for the trip to France, who called up all of their own stars as well, it should make for an entertaining friendly at Vélodrome Stadium in Marseille.

