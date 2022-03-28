Skip to main content

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

France and Northern Ireland face off in an Under-21 international friendly on Monday.

Both France and Northern Ireland are coming off of action in the Under-21 UEFA Championship qualifying tournament. The two teams canceled their respective group stage matches against Ukraine and Russia. France and Northern Ireland will look to use the tune-up to stay active as the clubs continue to work towards advancing to the 2023 UEFA Championship in Georgia and Romania.

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France is currently leading Group H of the qualifying tournament with 19 points after seven matches, with the team's only loss of points coming at the hands of the Faroe Islands.

Les Bleus faced the Faroe Islands in the national team's most recent outing, winning this time 2-0 thanks to goals from Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Áki Johannesen.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, is sitting in near the bottom of Group C standings with just six points after seven matches. The team most recently visited Slovakia and suffered a 2-1 defeat where midfielder Carl Johnston scored the visitors' lone goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

algeria soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland

By Rafael Urbina11 seconds ago
soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
CARDINALS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
MARLINS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
YANKEES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (21) celebrates after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy