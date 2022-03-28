France and Northern Ireland face off in an Under-21 international friendly on Monday.

Both France and Northern Ireland are coming off of action in the Under-21 UEFA Championship qualifying tournament. The two teams canceled their respective group stage matches against Ukraine and Russia. France and Northern Ireland will look to use the tune-up to stay active as the clubs continue to work towards advancing to the 2023 UEFA Championship in Georgia and Romania.

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

France is currently leading Group H of the qualifying tournament with 19 points after seven matches, with the team's only loss of points coming at the hands of the Faroe Islands.

Les Bleus faced the Faroe Islands in the national team's most recent outing, winning this time 2-0 thanks to goals from Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Áki Johannesen.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, is sitting in near the bottom of Group C standings with just six points after seven matches. The team most recently visited Slovakia and suffered a 2-1 defeat where midfielder Carl Johnston scored the visitors' lone goal of the match.

