How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Dynamo hosts Atlético San Luis in the Dynamo Charities Cup on Saturday at PNC Stadium in this friendly matchup.

PNC presents the Dynamo Charities Cup at PNC Stadium on Saturday, which will be the 11th edition of the friendly match and the first since 2018. A portion of the proceeds from the match is donated to a different charitable cause each year, with this year's charitable cause being announced at a later date.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Dynamo vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Houston's general manager Pat Onstad spoke about the upcoming friendly for a cause: "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Dynamo Charities Cup for this season and look forward to measure our first team against San Luis, a quality Liga MX opponent. 

"One of our sporting priorities is to improve our relationships with the Mexican soccer community, specifically FMF, Liga MX and key Mexican clubs. 

"These partnerships are critical to our player development efforts as they provide our teams with valuable competition, our players with national team opportunities, and our staff with opportunities to share best practices."

Don't miss the action on Saturday at PNC Stadium between the Houston Dynamo and Atlético San Luis in the Dynamo Charities Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Houston Dynamo vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
