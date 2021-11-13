Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, Mexico vs Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Revelations Cup continues as Mexico and Brazil's U-20 teams face off Saturday.
    Author:

    The inaugural Revelations Cup, a round-robin tournament created to showcase the best emerging players from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and the US, is being held in Mexico this year. The host nation's under-20 side will face a historically strong Brazil in Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés on Saturday.

    How to Watch Mexico vs Brazil today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live stream Mexico vs Brazil on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brazil has played to the standard expected of a country with the most World Cup victories in history, winning its most recent match against the USA 4–0. While the standard 4-4-3 formation worked successfully in this match, the team may look to change up its approach against Mexico, which appeared more of an attacking threat in its own opener against Colombia.

    Mexico will feature Marcelo Flores in this match. The 18-year-old, already signed to Arsenal, has drawn comparisons to names like Eden Hazard for his ability to cut through defenses and capitalize on narrow goalscoring opportunities.

    Though the match will be played as a friendly, it'll also be a sneak preview of what to expect from both national teams a few years down the line.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Mexico vs Brazil

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    6:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs Brazil, Revelations Cup

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_13932905
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch California at San Francisco in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) is tackled on a keeper during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Marvin Ham II (7)* tackles Oregon State Beavers running back B.J. Baylor (4) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Stanford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, United States vs. Colombia

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy