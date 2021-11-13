How to Watch Mexico vs Brazil, Revelations Cup

The inaugural Revelations Cup, a round-robin tournament created to showcase the best emerging players from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and the US, is being held in Mexico this year. The host nation's under-20 side will face a historically strong Brazil in Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés on Saturday.

How to Watch Mexico vs Brazil today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Mexico vs Brazil on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil has played to the standard expected of a country with the most World Cup victories in history, winning its most recent match against the USA 4–0. While the standard 4-4-3 formation worked successfully in this match, the team may look to change up its approach against Mexico, which appeared more of an attacking threat in its own opener against Colombia.

Mexico will feature Marcelo Flores in this match. The 18-year-old, already signed to Arsenal, has drawn comparisons to names like Eden Hazard for his ability to cut through defenses and capitalize on narrow goalscoring opportunities.

Though the match will be played as a friendly, it'll also be a sneak preview of what to expect from both national teams a few years down the line.

Regional restrictions may apply