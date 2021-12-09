Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mexico and Chile face off in a men's soccer friendly on Wednesday night.
    Mexico and Chile are set to meet on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium in Austin for an international friendly to help both teams get ready for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mexico comes into this match having lost three matches in a row, falling 3-2 to Ecuador in a friendly back in October, before losing to both the United States and Canada in World Cup qualifiers in November.

    After this match, the team will get back into World Cup qualifying mode, with three matches scheduled for late January and early February against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

    In the team's most recent match against Canada, Hector Herrera scored the team's only goal.

    As for Chile, the team is coming off a loss to Ecuador in World Cup qualifying, which ended a three-match winning streak. This is the first of two friendlies this month for the team, as it will face El Salvador in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

    These teams last met in Match 2019, with Mexico winning 3-1 in a friendly in San Diego. The last win for Chile was in 2018, when it defeated Mexico 1-0 in another friendly.

